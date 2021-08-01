BLM positions requiring experience and education will be difficult to fill in GJ if there are few or no equivalent jobs in GJ for spouses. Very few people are going to come to GJ if opportunities for the rest of their family are lacking.
Is an example of socialism the decision to not be vaccinated and relying on the government for the very expensive health care treatment after contracting the virus? Certainly feels irresponsible and selfish.
Fruita needs to enforce junk, trash and weeds ordinances. Storage containers and junk cars are filling our neighborhoods.
St. Mary’s Hospital claims they are working to expand cardiac and vascular care in the Grand Valley. Yet they have forced Western Slope Cardiology to close. What are they really doing?
We still have multiple new outbreaks in our nursing and care homes. We have in-person school beginning for unvaccinated students under the age of 12. They desperately need to have a good year in school. This community needs to buck up and wear a mask when inside. Anyone unvaccinated needs to get vaccinated now. Health care workers need to be mandated to get vaccinated. If they are unwilling to do that, as a part of their profession, then we need to get some new health care workers. This not about anybody’s rights; it is about the health and safety of our community.
Masks are a precaution, not a freedom-stealing plot.
Time to mask up, Grand Junction. Especially when inside a closed room. I know you were just getting used to forgetting the masks. There is an “extremely high risk” of contracting COVID-19 right now in the valley, and about 90% of the virus that is out there is the highly transmissible delta variant. We really need the numbers to go down, or the unvaccinated kids will not be safe in school this fall. Mask up for the good of the children!
The CDOT horror show at First and Grand has begun with frequent and irrational lane closures, backups for blocks and arrogant contractors. We lose more time with the construction than we could ever gain with a new intersection. Put it back together and go away. And, CDOT, learn how to time traffic lights too!
Finally, some members of Congress and other politicians who are likely being swayed by their constituents are asking people to get COVID shots. One politician said about unvaccinated, “let them stay home, not us.” We’ve put up with unvaccinated people’s selfish ignorance long enough.
To the person who wrote regarding junk ordinances in Grand Junction. You are correct in your complaint, but it is not only contained to the 24 Road and I-70 corridor. Take a look at the area as you are coming off Whitewater Hill into our southern entrance of Grand Junction. We obviously do not have a junk ordinance that is enforced. You can make all the complaints you want, but nothing will be done about the eyesores we see spread out over our entire valley. Welcome to Grand Junk Yard, as we are commonly called by our neighboring towns.
To the person in Delta who stole my big spike flower: You can keep the spike but please bring back my big flowerpot.
Why are so many four-lane major artery roads being reduced to two lanes with a “suicide lane?” This seems to slow traffic rather than move it efficiently and quickly. We now have bottlenecks and traffic jams. Am I the only one who dislikes them?