Kudos and a great big thank you to the Fruita football team. They were seen picking up trash on J Road. What an awesome thing to do for our area. We really do appreciate your efforts. Now if we could just teach people to stop throwing litter around, that would be great, but probably not going to happen. Thanks again for your help.
Many thanks to the kind, lovely lady who paid for my peaches last Friday at the Palisade peach stand when they wouldn’t take my credit card and I didn’t have enough cash. Your sweet generosity brightened my whole week.
The more experience I have with Grand Junction summers, the greater is my appreciation of Grand Junction winters.
The roads in Grand Junction and the surrounding area are absolutely ridiculous. I have never seen them in worse shape. Grand Junction is always pushing for more taxes. How about a traffic offense tax of $25 per ticketed offense and actually having a squad of officers just for traffic control and enforcing it? If you think it’s bad now, just wait. The majority of the drivers that disregard the law know that they are not going to get pulled over. I just don’t get the lack of law enforcement on our roads.
I don’t know, but my guess would be that we lost a good sheriff and police chief due to lack of interest by our so-called leaders for public safety, which should be a priority. We have unlimited speed limits, high crime rate and our lack-of-leadership focus is amenities, amenities, amenities instead of essential services our community needs. Promises made, promises kept should pertain to public safety. So much for the law-and-order party of choice. We are a shining example on how to defund the police.
Encouraging story on future economic development coming to the Grand Valley. I hope the city planners are building the infrastructure first, starting with the 29 Road connection to I-70. How about an update?
Oh boy, bike lanes, etc., on North Ave. I can hardly wait for the carnage.
People leaving the Northeast will be searching for mild weather in the Southwest this winter. Here in Mesa County, where open space is disappearing, will county and city officials be ready for a population boom? The valley floor is already feeling overcrowded.
Reading and disagreeing with everything Anne Landman writes in her letters to the editor can be a mild form of entertainment to the conservative-minded. All I can say as a former Republican about her last effort, pointing out the ethical and legal failings of Republicans in Mesa County is: She’s not wrong.
It is really refreshing to see that the local Republican leadership has the courage to advise Tina Peters that it is time for her to accept the facts. There was no voter fraud in previous elections nor in current ones. It is time for her to resign, accept responsibility for her actions, and move on.
Mr. McCarney, your comment that Tina Peters sounds like a Democrat is ridiculous. She sounds exactly like what she is, a conspiracy loving, election denying, headline grabbing Republican doing a great job of destroying your party.
Glad Kevin McCarney finally admitted Tina is in the wrong, but a “Democrat plant?” Come on Kevin, there are members of the GOP who know how ridiculous that is and have since a year ago.
If you ever feel like having the phone hung up on you, call your House member Lauren Boebert’s Washington office and ask why she voted no to help military burn pit victims and no on an anti-human trafficking bill. I did and had the phone slammed in my ear both times.
So, what was all that talk about “Lock her up”? Now, when it is your guy, the power of the state is being abused to even investigate reports of illegal behavior. What’s good for the goose should be good for the gander.
Put down your assault weapons and “Trump is my president” banners for a minute and consider this. There are now reams of sworn testimony implicating Donald Trump in up to a dozen illegal acts, ranging up to, and including, sedition against the government of the United States. Since no citizen is above the law in this country, of course the Justice Department is going to get around to legally searching and finally arresting and charging him. Then we will witness a trial. Instead of getting out your guns, get a new candidate. Pick one who does not engage in illegal activity this time!
Right wingers think they know what communism and socialism are, but refuse to acknowledge fascism when it’s right in front of their faces. Attempting to overthrow a presidential election without proof is fascism. They won’t get away with it again. Real Americans will be sure of it.