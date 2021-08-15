The Mesa County Clerk’s Office cannot be trusted to keep sensitive data secure? What a shocking surprise that was! We better approve an immediate tax increase to reward them for their competence.
Every day there is something on the TV news or paper about water conservation. Apparently several of my neighbors don’t have access to that information as their sprinklers come on every morning, seven days a week for an hour or more. Their lawns don’t look any better than mine which I water three times a week for 30 minutes. Amazing what fertilizer can do.
At the very least, Colorado Mesa University should institute a mask mandate in classrooms. “Mindful masking” means optional masking, and it puts vaccinated faculty, staff and students at risk of becoming breakthrough cases.
Not having mask restrictions in our schools feels political and not about younger, precious humans. Leaders should know better.
Grand Junction, once a leader in handling the COVID pandemic, is now an epicenter for the delta variant. And now, a new conspiracy has been uncovered. The mudslides that cover I-70 are intentional in an attempt to slow the travel of possibly infected residents to the Front Range. The conspiracy continues that the estimated time for repair is connected to the time it takes to convince all to be vaccinated.
Attended my first concert at Las Colonias Amphitheater on Saturday. Foreigner. In a word: Fabulous. Thank you Pepper & Outback for bringing them to Grand Junction. And thank you city government for bringing the amphitheater to fruition. What a great venue. I’ll be back.
I love the masks. As an older woman, when I put on my mask, all facial wrinkles from eyes down are gone. So much cheaper then plastic surgery. I’ve also saved a lot of money by not having to buy lipstick. Most importantly, I’m doing all I can in order to live another day and keep others safe.
Halloween is around the corner, but there will be no treats handed out by many in our neighborhood. Why? The school district is not requiring masks so there will continue to be outbreaks of COVID and delta variants. It is too bad that these children may be punished in more ways than one. We always enjoy the children every year and will be as disappointed as they will be. Please protect our children.
Taking the train to Grand Junction from Denver is a great idea! But there needs to be a Hop On Hop Off bus that goes around the valley. If it went through East Orchard Mesa, Palisade, Grand Junction & Fruita people could see the Grand Valley at their own pace!
To those who are frustrated with the CDOT job at First and Grand: this will be the reality till next May. Please use the many ways around this intersection instead of jamming up traffic and making it harder on your commute.
Thanks to the two ladies who helped me start my car at City Market, Aug. 7 about 4:30 p.m. You were a giant blessing. Thank you for your kindness.
The addition of more flights between Grand Junction and Denver is a good thing during the Glenwood Canyon closure, but good luck finding an affordable rental car at the other end if you need one.
Please city of Grand Junction, put recycling containers around Sherwood Park and other locations to promote recycling in this valley. Use some of the federal money to educate and create a sustainable Western Slope. We have a decent existing recycling center please invest in others. Seems like the priority in this county and city is build, build, build and the water will come!