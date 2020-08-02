Here we go again — the person who wants the cottonwood trees to quit making cotton. Wow what’s it gonna be next? People’s breath?
Wow, just like kindergarten. Follow the rules and you get a gold star. Do people wearing a mask get a gold star on their forehead as well? When everyone stayed at home the numbers were fine. As soon as everyone was loose, the numbers rose. Do you suppose that there is a correlation? One lady on an elevator infected 71 other people in 60 seconds. If she was at home it would not have happened, masks or no masks. Thermal imagers at the entrance to public places would be much better than a mask. If you are sick, stay home.
Please wear a mask. Children really want to return to school next month. So do their parents!
I take exception to the exemptions on the statewide mask order. One in particular — the exemption that states “individuals who are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.” I wear a mask daily in my work and find that I am able to speak clearly and am understood easily while wearing this mask. Why is it necessary for someone giving a speech to remove their mask? I see this as nothing more than a manipulation during an election year. Masks are mandatory indoors in public spaces, period. This should also apply to persons giving public speeches.
I recently went to the City Market pharmacy but the physician wrote my prescription for a three-month supply instead of the usual one-month supply. The pharmacy associate offered to decrease it to the one-month supply, but filled for three months and said it wouldn’t cost me anything. A lady named Pamela paid for my prescription. I was so grateful for her kindness. What a positive bright light from a perfect stranger! Moving forward, may we all make decisions big or small, choosing acts of kindness to shine brightly with positivity as did Pamela that day. God bless you, Pamela!
I parked to go ride my bike July 17 at the Ribbon Trail Head, and noted something almost completely unbelievable. The night before, someone had made a bonfire and shot off dozens of fireworks. I believe that whoever did this is unbelievably stupid! I earnestly wish if these people do this again, a law enforcement officer catches them in the act!
To all law enforcement: We thank you for making our community safe. We thank you for being there when we need you. Please be encouraged to know that you are appreciated by many who haven’t spoken out. We are speaking out today. Thank you. Thank you for risking your lives to make ours better.
Now that masks are required inside everywhere, I’ll be walking three miles a day instead of going to the gym and making all non-grocery purchases online with my new subscription to Amazon Prime.
How disappointing to read that our public health director and police chief both downplayed enforcement of the mask order. Yet studies have shown that wearing a mask protects yourself and others from contracting and spreading a potentially fatal disease. What is more important than that? Why not say, “yes, it’s a state order, we will enforce it.” Instead, the concern is how to handle complaints. Can we just ignore other public safety laws — drunk driving? Wearing a seat belt? Both are aimed at saving lives, as is wearing a mask.
There are so many separate issues active in this country today, it is hard to remember what the real issues are. It is an election year. You must begin to see what are genuine problems and what are political footballs. Always choose the side of truth.
The governor gives an executive order to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID and law enforcement won’t enforce it. I hate masks too, but if it will prevent the spread of this deadly virus, then I will wear one. Do you want to have to go back to restaurants closed and a stay-at-home order? Please wear a mask in public and follow the governor’s order. The life you save could be your own or your family member’s.
Thanks, School District 51, for putting thousands of people of all ages at risk. Even the Denver public school district is smart enough to know it’s not safe to open up schools. I know that there isn’t proper ventilation in all of the schools, and 25% of your staff is at risk. How do you safely bus the kids to school? There is no social distancing room in many of the classrooms. If my kids were of the age to be going to school, I would be homeschooling them. Please, parents, keep your kids safe — keep them home.
Senior citizens in Fruita fully support all our law enforcement and first responders and won’t be silenced about it. We decry the call to defund any of those organizations by radicals. We love and depend on them doing the jobs we pay them to do. If people don’t want police involvement, then respect our laws. Thank you, all first responders. You do an amazing job under very trying conditions. We will support you always.
As wearing a mask inside stores is required by law now in Colorado, I think an undercover officer should make the rounds of stores and ticket offenders, even if the fine is only $15, like a parking ticket. Once the word got out, I bet more folks would wear masks. In the meantime, the fines will help with the city’s revenue loss, pay for the officer, and help protect our citizens. Isn’t that the main objective of our police force — to protect?
Out of county and state activities and visitors appear to be significant contributors to the virus locally. What is going to happen when thousands of Colorado Mesa University students not from Mesa County arrive?