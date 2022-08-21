I know many people are active outdoors in the valley, be it to mountain bike, run, walk, hike, water sports, winter sports, etc. So please everyone, slow down and move over for road bikers. We are all in this together.

The long line in the sweltering sun to gain admission is what visitors will remember about the Palisade Peach Festival. Don’t tie people up in a long queue to collect a small entry fee. Instead, let all the people in so they can start spending their money organically at the food trucks and local vendors.