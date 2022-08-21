I know many people are active outdoors in the valley, be it to mountain bike, run, walk, hike, water sports, winter sports, etc. So please everyone, slow down and move over for road bikers. We are all in this together.
The long line in the sweltering sun to gain admission is what visitors will remember about the Palisade Peach Festival. Don’t tie people up in a long queue to collect a small entry fee. Instead, let all the people in so they can start spending their money organically at the food trucks and local vendors.
I am very supportive of installing red light cameras around the city. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve nearly been slammed into by someone executing a ”Pittsburgh left” by running through the red turn arrow after my light turned green. Lots of horn honking and finger waving going on out there. Reminds me of a Mad Max movie.
The city of Grand Junction is considering red light cameras in its 2023 budgeting process to aid with traffic enforcement. How would you rate the drivers you encounter on city streets? Most of the cities in which red light cameras were tried faced numerous lawsuits, costing the cities far more than the cameras brought in.
Seeing all the out-of-state license plates that seem to stay in the valley year around, one has to wonder if the entire CMU student body are non-residents. Either that or the local law enforcement is ignoring the fact that the law requires people to register their vehicle within 90 days. At one time, they did enforce that law.
Every time I drive in the Grand Valley, I wonder which traffic laws are optional: A) stopping at traffic lights and stop signs; B) observing the speed limits; C) using directional signals; D) all of the above. Based upon the amount of observed traffic law enforcement, I think it is D.
Pickleball is growing at an exponential rate. In Grand Junction, we are lucky that the city is proceeding with a project that will convert the four tennis courts at Lincoln Park into 12 pickleball courts with completion expected in June of 2023. In the meantime, those four tennis courts remain mostly unused while pickleball players wait and wait to play on the existing courts. By painting lines on one of the unused tennis courts, the city could quickly add four pickleball courts to the complex. That would still leave three tennis courts used solely for tennis and one shared for both tennis and pickleball. But Parks and Rec is unwilling to do it. It is a waste of city property.
Water, water, we’re short on water. Quick, let’s build lots more housing. Nothing says we care about water issues like expanding the population.
I really enjoy walking my dog in the morning. I especially enjoy my time at the Lincoln Park Homeless Camp and Landfill. The garbage. The syringes. The unusable picnic shelters. The bottles. Luckily, I can always pivot to Sherwood Park Homeless Camp and Landfill. Or Hawthorne Park Homeless Camp and Landfill. I’m certain our city leaders passed a city ordinance prohibiting camping in public spaces. Why isn’t there even a hint of actually enforcing that ordinance? If the city enforced the public camping ordinance as aggressively as they enforce weed ordinance violations, the problem would solved.
I’m confused by Lauren Boebert’s alternating TV ads. One is her regular message stressing oil and gas independence, but the other ... Is she running for a school board seat? Or does she think local school boards come under the auspices of the U.S. House of Representatives? Surely she is not in favor of federal legislation guiding and/or limiting local schools!
Liz Cheney may have lost her re-election bid, but the Republican party lost more of its soul (if they have any of it left) with another Trump enabler winning.
The same folks that not too long ago were screaming “Lock her up” are now mumbling “Plead the fifth.”
I contend that there are only two basic political systems: A and B. In System A the “elite” (I don’t care how you pick them) tell the peasants how to live their lives. In System B, the peasants choose. The United States at its founding was the most System B country on earth. That has degraded over time to its current “free stuff” and regulations, semi-socialist state where the elite tell you how to live.