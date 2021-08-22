We are an “old,” but happy and active couple. Two times recently we have had some very nice people pay for our breakfast while eating at Berna B’s, and 357 in Palisade. What a pleasant and appreciated surprise! A very sincere “Thank you!” to whomever you are!? We are paying it forward!
Why are the nursing home residents still coming down with COVID-19? We are in a public health crisis. It is time to mandate all nursing home residents, employees and visitors to the nursing home be vaccinated or get tested weekly? All visitors and workers should be wearing masks while in the building. These are serious public health times. Wake up.
My neighbor now has a loud motorcycle. He wakes me up every weekday morning because he thinks he has to let it run for five minutes before leaving for work. Besides waking me up, all motorcycles are waking everyone up day and night.
Main Street parallel parking downtown: Most people don’t do well parallel parking, that and you lose a lot of parking spaces that way. Seems that would discourage people to shop downtown. Just a thought.
Another Tuesday, another Mesa County School Board meeting. Yet again our fine residents prove that whatever it is, we are against it. Don’t like the science? Demonize the scientist. Don’t like the curriculum? Demonize the school board. Don’t like the policy? Call it “socialism” and throw the label upon everything to which it sticks.
A heartfelt thanks goes out to the person(s) that bought our breakfast at Denny’s last Sunday. Because of your generosity, we have decided to pay it forward by making a charitable donation to Shriners Hospital for Children. Your unselfish actions will provide help in changing the life of a broken child. Thank you so much!
Get a vax, wear a mask. It’s not confusing.
There is no mask order in schools. Why are these people making it so the school board can’t conduct other business? There is no mask order. There is no vaccine mandate. If the parents really are so concerned about the kids in our district, they would let the board conduct their meeting. I have never seen so many people act like an angry mob over something they don’t want that doesn’t exist.
Regarding the walkability in downtown: realigning the streets won’t help unless you get much more parking. Many times, my friends and I have wanted to go to restaurants, but since we are senior citizens with some mobility issues, no closeby parking deters us.
My kids were lamenting there was no circus in town this year, Au contraire, I said. It’s a virtual three ring circus at the Courthouse, Justice Center and Clerk and Recorder’s office, ripe with clown acts, slapstick press releases, and so many sleight of hand illusions that suggest one elected official has her Las Vegas act ready to roll.