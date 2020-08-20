I had to make a trip in the heat of the day to pick up an essential prescription and a few other items. I am elderly and walk with difficulty and was pleased that the electric cart was available. While putting my purchases in my car, the sweetest girl, about 11, brought me my crutch that had fallen off the cart. I thanked her profusely and as I was pulling out she and her sisters, all properly masked, waved and smiled. It certainly made my day and yes, you can tell if someone is smiling even with a mask.
I’ve been very impressed and grateful for RAWs non-violent, educational message and the fact that they are working with our police department. Mr. Anton’s ‘more of us’ statement made the need for such a group very obvious. What a decisive and ugly thing to say. Thank you RAW, Grand Junction Police, and citizens willing to see that we can be better.
I support police keeping the public safe. I don’t feel safe walking down the street and having a group with automatic weapons threatening peaceful people. There is no place for armed “citizens” making the rest of us citizens feel very uncomfortable. Police make me fell safe, please.
If people take this pandemic seriously they would be wearing a mask. This will be a long time ending if we don’t “all” take it seriously. We wear masks not only to protect ourselves, but to protect others as well.
It’s shocking and sad that citizens with RAW are confronted by gun-toting people.
I predict that if District 51 decision makers don’t do their job again you will see this virus spread like nothing you’ve ever seen before. And those responsible should lose their job. They should be pouring their energy into converting to online school. School as we’ve known it is going to be obsolete within 10 years. People keep your kids and family safe and don’t let them go back to school with this disease. It will be a disaster.
Everyone should read William Shirer’s classic WWII history book, The Rise And Fall Of the Third Reich, to see how fascism rose in 1930s Germany by subverting democratic methods. In the Aug. 6 Daily Sentinel, we see the face of fascism right here brandishing an assault rifle, purely to intimidate peaceful demonstrators. Why would any rational person feel the need to carry an assault rifle downtown.
Thank you everyone for wearing a mask. Please take time to cover both, your mouth and your nose. Last time I checked they are both part of your respiratory system and can spread COVID-19.
I was shocked and frightened to see the photo in the Sentinel of a man armed with an assault rifle on a Grand Junction street trying to intimidate a group of peaceful people who were walking to the City Council meeting.
The US Flag represents all Americans. Let’s all fly our flags with respect for the diversity our nation was founded on. We must not let one group hijack our flag.
Thanks to the Sentinel for your comprehensive coverage of bias problems in our community, how they discourage businesses from relocating here, and how they are being addressed in citizen demonstrations, business organizations and local government.
Thousands of service members and public servants gave their lives and hundreds of thousands gave years of their time to protect us all. Is it really too much to ask for everyone to wear a mask in public in the hope of preventing illness or death of others?