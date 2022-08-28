I read with interest the story about the new athletic director at CMU. Dr. Kim Miller seems excited about her new position. However, I question her statement, “I’m ready to tell some people that we’re going to beat them.” We have excellent coaches and great student athletes in all sports. I would reserve that comment for later, if ever. Our coaches and athletes will take care of business during their games. Go MAVS!
Why do we have to have someone in Boulder who has probably never been to Negro Creek rename it instead of Cedaredge High School students who voted on it and the citizens of Delta County who live here?! They want it named Clay Creek!
Has any thought been given to provide a source of affordable food downtown for the lower-income folks expected to rent in the downtown projects? If not, is there adequate parking? It is not easy to haul groceries while riding a bus or pedaling a bicycle. Home delivery is not inexpensive.
The Grand Junction City Council is still pushing for a rec center and now wants to try and get another sales tax increase added to help fund it. The people that get to vote on this better be wide awake when they vote. The sales tax here is already too high. It is no wonder why internet sales are rising, you can’t afford to shop here.
How heartbreaking for the Matchett family, who loved the wide open spaces of their beautiful farm so much they donated it to the city of Grand Junction, with the promise that it would never be developed, but always be an open space. Yet now, plans are in the works for a large sprawling building on the site, along with an asphalt parking lot alongside it. Did the city break its promise to the Matchetts?
The other day, I read with interest a story and subsequent editorial regarding the city contemplating the installation of red light cameras in town. I applaud their efforts, but I have to wonder if they have considered the fact it could potentially be a waste of taxpayer’s money. Lately it appears that the state law requiring front license plates and unobscured rear plates on vehicles has largely been ignored by law enforcement. With that in mind, I think I’ll just remove my front plate and buy a bike rack for the rear bumper and be immune from any tickets.
Interested in seeing how fast you can go in a mile? Try 27½ Road, between Patterson and Horizon. Motorcycles and trucks, but any vehicle will do and anytime, 24 hours a day. It seems speedometers don’t work in most vehicles.
The city has two ordinances that do not have any enforcement present. They are for weeds and junk on city lots. In fact, the city does not even enforce the weed one on its own property. Why have these on the books? If I lived on a lot next to one of these weed or junk lots, the city would hear loud and clear from me every day!
Helpful environmental suggestions were made in last Friday’s Letters to the Editor. Sacrifices need to be made to save our planet. Eliminating unnecessary travel such as bicycle tourism nonsense would be a big step. Burning fuel to transport people to the top of Grand Mesa so they can ride their bikes down is pure waste. Also, a contingent of e-bike officers can be funded to patrol parking lots and fine people for sitting in idling cars while the shopping is performed by other occupants. This would also help encourage exercise. Fines can be used to fund the officers.
U.S. exploration and production companies have been generating unprecedented cash flow and using much of that bounty to reduce debt, increase dividends and buy back shares. Lauren Boebert’s recent TV ads stating we need to put oil field workers back to work is purely lip service to her base. Only when energy companies commit dollars to increase drilling and production expansion on the Colorado Western Slope will there be additional oil field jobs.
Biden wants to “forgive” $300 billion in student loans. How much does government “give” to “higher education?” Deduct the “forgiveness” from that amount and balance the books.
Men need to butt out of the abortion discussion. If you are male, your role in this issue is to not cause unwanted abortions and to work with boys and men to educate them about not causing pregnancy.
I’m amazed how many longtime Western Slope residents, who I would assume are independent thinkers, follow Trump like they are part of a flock of sheep. They continue to worship their cult leader regardless of what he does and would follow him over the edge of a cliff if that is what he requested.