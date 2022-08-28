I read with interest the story about the new athletic director at CMU. Dr. Kim Miller seems excited about her new position. However, I question her statement, “I’m ready to tell some people that we’re going to beat them.” We have excellent coaches and great student athletes in all sports. I would reserve that comment for later, if ever. Our coaches and athletes will take care of business during their games. Go MAVS!

Why do we have to have someone in Boulder who has probably never been to Negro Creek rename it instead of Cedaredge High School students who voted on it and the citizens of Delta County who live here?! They want it named Clay Creek!