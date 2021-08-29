Here’s some advice to the health care workers protesting the vaccine mandates. There is a Job Fair next week. You may want to attend it. Try to find an opening that does not require you to care about other people’s health or well-being. You are seemingly well qualified. Best of luck on your new career.
Mesa County Republicans, why are you still fighting over the election process? You won! All our elected officials are Republicans. Perpetuating this controversy is nothing but a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Thank you drivers who move over and slow down for bike riders. I always appreciate it! It is a tad nerve-racking while riding out there with cars/trucks speeding by me. I use our fantastic bike paths whenever I can, but there are times I need to ride briefly on the road, so thanks.
I doubt anyone attending the Mesa County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday can produce any factual information as to why Dominion voting equipment should not be purchased by Mesa County.
No jab, no job! Support ending this pandemic.
Where is the traffic enforcement for First and Grand work zone? The bikes that go through the cones and travel down the closed areas should be held accountable for breaking the law. If I did that in my vehicle I would be ticketed and fined to the fullest extent. Closed areas and work zones apply to everyone!
Extra thanks to the sweet lady at Walgreens today who gave me a box of candy just because of a day. A sweet lady.
People, please, when you hear a siren – be it fire truck, ambulance, police, pull over! They are rushing to help someone in need. They shouldn’t have to honk to get you out of their way. Some day it could be you they’re coming to help. Think about that.
Sheila Reiner has previously been entrusted by Mesa County voters to oversee our elections, and did so for many years without any scandals or problems. Wayne Williams was elected Secretary of State on the basis of his claims that our elections were afflicted by widespread voter fraud. His own investigation found negligible fraud. I cannot understand why our County Commission wants someone from the Front Range to be responsible for a local matter, instead of someone who has proved her competence and integrity.
The vaccine is approved. Time for vaccine mandates for all health care and education workers. It works for the control of common childhood diseases. That is why children must show proof of vaccination to enter school. We need to get this thing slowed down and stopped.
Kudos to Wayne Williams and Sheila Reiner! While the elected officials of the state and county argue over who has authority, Sheila and Wayne are working together to solve the election problems. Thank you to both of them!
After 40 years of jogging and bike riding I have been chased and barked at by more dogs than I can remember. The reaction from the dog owner is always the same, sorry he won’t hurt you, he’s friendly, never a correction to the animal. Well your animal can hurt me, trip me, knock me off the bike, scratch, bite. Take responsibility control your dog.
Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams working together is the most adult behavior I have seen from the elections debacle. Then the sketchy commissioners tell Sheila to stop helping. I think it’s obvious they care little for their citizens. Sheila and Wayne, however, seem to know that the citizens are who matters.
Absolutely no one has the right to be disruptive and unruly at a public school board meeting. Arrest them for disturbing the peace, threatening behaviors,, or being disruptive to a civil process. No exceptions!