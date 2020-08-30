I’m pledging to be more uplifting with my occasional comments in this section. My words have also leaned divisive, and I am asking that all of us try to be more civil and kind to one another, especially in this heated political season. We can accomplish so much as a growing city. Still a good place to live, this Grand Junction.
Four or five days ago I slipped and fell into a tall rose bush that I have. I was unable to get out due to the thorns. A young lady passing by turned her car around and stopped and came to help me. With her help, I was able to untangle myself and then she helped me to cover the damage with Band-Aids. I just wanted to thank Paula for helping me out of what could have been a very sticky situation.
D51 will be hiring nurses to help cover the vacant health assistant jobs. I don’t believe they will be working for a typical health assistant. How about contacting some of the applicants not hired for vacant jobs this past few weeks and seeing if they would take the health assistant job with a better pay incentive and specific school assignments? An email to persons currently in the applicant pool for other positions might be willing to work for this hazardous position if they are making more than $14.01/hour.
When the Pine Gulch Fire was first reported it was only 20 acres in size. So why didn’t the Bureau of Land Management immediately put the fire out? Instead it grew into one of the largest fires in Colorado history, costing the taxpayers millions of dollars.
Dog duty bags are provided, a trash receptacle is provided, even instructions are provided, but still some people cannot seem to bend over and pick up their dogs’ messes at some of our beautiful parks and paths.
The voters were gracious enough to give funding for the new Orchard Mesa Middle School. The least the district can do is cut the weeds in front of the school. Kids could get lost!
Good to see some progress being made on bringing the cannabis industry to Grand Junction. It’s time to move forward — sooner than later. Educate yourselves. We can make this work.
I have never seen a county that doesn’t cut the weeds on the side of a county road except Mesa County. Some are invasive weeds that spread to private land. Some weeds obscure animals who may run in front of your car. And it looks Third World. I am embarrassed to live in Mesa County.
How about we stop what we are doing for a few minutes and put ourselves into the boots of our fantastic firefighters, their backup crews, pilots and everyone who is out there responding to this major disaster? Thank you doesn’t begin to say how we feel about what they are doing for our sakes. Literally putting their lives on the line and in such horrendous conditions, without an end in sight right now. May they stay safe and be able to return home before too long.
What people don’t understand is that online schools won’t get taxpayer funding anymore, students learn better in a classroom with teachers answering their questions and one-on-one assistance, and most of all some of these students have very little food in their home and the environment might not be conducive to learning. Lunches at schools may be the only source of nutritious food. With masks and proper precautions, schools will be safe. Nurses can’t stay home and care for patients; we wear masks for 12-hour shifts and we’re safe. Teachers can do the same! Our children are important, too!
For all of you out there dissing on teachers and saying if they don’t want to work, they should get another job. Some school staff have been on duty since mid-July and teachers were on duty Aug. 4. So, they are already at work and would love to have their students back. It was not a matter of wanting to stay home. It was a matter of keeping the children and staff safe. If you don’t know what you are talking about, you really should just not talk.
It’s good to know that one can gather on most weekday mornings and evenings to “safely” play pickleball or tennis, judging by the large groups gathered very regularly with no masks or safe distancing in sight!
There are people who are saying that COVID-19 is just a government conspiracy/ hoax. Yet, people are dying. They don’t want to wear a mask, but is that so hard? Wouldn’t they rather be safe than sorry? If they believe it’s a conspiracy/hoax, are they willing to give their stimulus checks back? The government doesn’t give money away; they take it away in the form of taxes, etc. I hate wearing a mask, but do it for my safety as well as the safety of others.
Why not wait a few weeks to understand the number of new cases that may occur due to schools and the college reopening before applying for the next variance?
After recently visiting Enoch Lake and Big Creek Reservoir and experiencing how terrible the Mesa County road conditions are, I traveled into Delta County and saw how good the road conditions could be. I understand moisture has been low and is key to blading roads correctly, but if Delta County can do it, why can’t Mesa County?
A well-deserved “kudos” to the Colorado Department of Transportation striping crew for the paint job from Clifton to Palisade. It’s a “10.”