Grand junction is deciding where to put a rec center. I’m wondering if we are wanting a zoo. Many, many years ago, we had a small zoo at Lincoln Park. It could be great for the community to bring in visitor dollars. Nothing close, we could be it!

Big dog owners in public parks, please leash your animals! The rules for dogs in the parks are clearly written on the signage at the entrances of the parks. I watched seven big unleashed dogs on the trail at Las Colonias and at the boat ramp, all with owners standing nearby and watching. I know you think your dogs are ‘’special’’ and that they’d never hurt anyone, but this many dogs can get excited and exhibit pack mentality very quickly. And it’s frightening to see them rushing toward a new person. I have balance issues and don’t need a dog jumping up on me, all while the owner is saying, “He’s friendly, he won’t hurt you.” He could injure me by simply pushing me over. I am a dog lover and a dog owner, I leash my little guys all the time when I’m off my property. But big dog owners need to show awareness of all people in public parks and don’t let your dog invade people’s space! And if your dog needs to run and jump off leash, there’s a dog park at Las Colonias and other parks elsewhere. Check them out!