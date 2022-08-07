Grand junction is deciding where to put a rec center. I’m wondering if we are wanting a zoo. Many, many years ago, we had a small zoo at Lincoln Park. It could be great for the community to bring in visitor dollars. Nothing close, we could be it!
Big dog owners in public parks, please leash your animals! The rules for dogs in the parks are clearly written on the signage at the entrances of the parks. I watched seven big unleashed dogs on the trail at Las Colonias and at the boat ramp, all with owners standing nearby and watching. I know you think your dogs are ‘’special’’ and that they’d never hurt anyone, but this many dogs can get excited and exhibit pack mentality very quickly. And it’s frightening to see them rushing toward a new person. I have balance issues and don’t need a dog jumping up on me, all while the owner is saying, “He’s friendly, he won’t hurt you.” He could injure me by simply pushing me over. I am a dog lover and a dog owner, I leash my little guys all the time when I’m off my property. But big dog owners need to show awareness of all people in public parks and don’t let your dog invade people’s space! And if your dog needs to run and jump off leash, there’s a dog park at Las Colonias and other parks elsewhere. Check them out!
Much of Little Park Road is seriously deteriorating and, if not properly maintained, will cost tons of money to rebuild. Heaves where expansive clay soils were not removed make it worse, but maintenance is poor and the road will be gravel, not paved soon. Commissioners where are you?
I’m wondering why CDOT is putting plants that have to be watered in their new beautification of North Avenue. Couldn’t it just be pretty rock since water is so precious? Also sad that the newest fire station on 25½ Road has grass. The one on 12th above G Road is absolutely beautiful without any grass.
Here is an idea to get more people to the workforce: Reduce school overcrowding and reduce college tuition costs. Graduate high school at 17. Reduce college to three years and graduate at 21 years old. Many already accomplish this. This puts people in the workforce one year sooner. Lower costs and more workers.
Pardon me if I am not excited about another billionaire without any history of attending games, owning paraphernalia, etc., becoming a shareholder in the Denver Broncos. The longtime season ticket holders and fans should own the team. This is just another example of institutional oligarchy within our society.
If you ever feel like having the phone hung up on you, call your House member Boebert’s Washington office and ask why she voted no to help military burn pit victims and no on an anti-human trafficking bill. I did and had the phone slammed in my ear both times.
I’m wondering. If the federal government believes it can stop inflation by inflating the money supply, does it follow that the Forest Service believes it can stop forest fires by providing more wood?
For those following the trial of Alex Jones who said that the Sandy Hook shooting, in which 20 little kids were massacred, was a hoax with actors used: One of the most alarming things is that some of the grieving parents received threats by individuals who believed the words of Jones. This is also true with the many followers of Trump who have believed his lies about election fraud, participated in the insurrection, threatened election officials and endangered a principle of our government — the peaceful transition of power. Trump, Jones and countless others whose lies have resulted in violent behavior must be held accountable.
It is ironic that Tina Peters, who represented herself as a fiscal conservative when campaigning, frivolously spent in excess of $250,000 for a pointless recount. Perhaps she should set her inflated ego aside, and remit the surplus money raised during this debacle to a charity that could actually spend it wisely to truthfully help our county.
I don’t know who is worse, Tina Peters’ for her lies,or the individuals who finance her lies. Sad.
The news media, social media and internet opinions are like a cheap buffet. You load up on information you crave to support your viewpoints while avoiding anything distasteful or contradictory to your views.
Went to the city recycle place on Tuesday morning and 75% of the recycle containers were completely full or overflowing with several cars wanting to drop off. When a private company was the owner of this place, it was rare to find containers full as they emptied them continuously. But this doesn’t surprise me that the city doesn’t take care of the place like the private owners. It’s just typical of the city of Grand Junction.