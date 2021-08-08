To the anti-vaccine crowd: Why should I care about your rights, when you don’t care if I die?
I’m reminded so often, especially lately, that line from an old gospel song, “Oh what needless pain we bear.”
The boots on the ground are the Bureau of Land Management. BLM is not the military, and it relies on the knowledge and expertise of the people who work deep down in the agency to do a hundred different things at once to manage our public lands. BLM and every other federal agency needs to attract and retain qualified employees. They can’t do that if they treat people as if they are just pawns who don’t matter.
Driving by the “State Home” facilities as I have over the past years, I wondered, why don’t some of our leaders wake up and take action to get our homeless issues addressed by utilizing these buildings? Then I noticed sprinklers watering lawns around the buildings and thought; Shortage of facilities for the homeless? Shortage of water?
With regard to parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or who are against mandated mask wearing when schools reopen — are you honestly willing to play Russian Roulette with your child’s life?
What is so ironic this week, in light of the School Board’s and Health Department’s decision regarding vaccines and mask requirements for our schoolchildren, is that it has nothing to do with kids’ safety and health, and everything to do with their politics and fear of uneducated parents. So sad.
Threatening to vote against a new Grand Junction High School over a masking policy (that currently isn’t even an issue) is the most childish thing I think I’ve seen. These people are claiming no masks is best for the kids’ health, but attending school in a moldy, crumbling building is perfectly okay? How discouraging to hold the district hostage over such a thing. Not just the district, but also anyone who works at or attends Grand Junction High School. I know elementary school kids who are more mature.
As a retired elementary teacher and current substitute for Mesa County, I am extremely concerned about not only keeping our learners safe, but also our teachers and staff. Wearing masks might be optional in a community where more adults are vaccinated. Our county has a very low vaccination rate, which puts us all at a higher risk of getting COVID. If we choose to ignore CDC recommendations to mask and get vaccinated, then our children and teachers are at risk. As a learning community, we need to put our kids and teachers first. Please mask up and get a vaccine!
Downtown development folks should come up with a way to make a tourist attraction of the locomotive graveyard Union Pacific has created in the middle of our town.
Maybe someone could come up with a bug that eats Russian olive trees.
To those of you who won’t get vaccinated because you think there’s something in it to harm you: Death harms you also, permanently. We in the older generation remember receiving polio, measles, DPT shots. Think about that.
As the parent of a student in District 51, I am appalled by the angry mob that showed up at the Aug. 3 school board meeting demanding their whims be met. I previously had thought that the canard “there’s no justice like angry mob justice” was a joke, but witnessing that selfish, disorganized swarm has me feeling mortified for our children and the future of this country. Sinclair Lewis’ gentle irony was prescient: Not only can it happen here — fascism disguised as patriotism is already happening here.
When the COVID-19 vaccines are granted regular, normal FDA approval, then my family and I will take them. Why are they still being issued under “Emergency Approval?” How long does it usually take for normal approval?
Dear Police Department, please, could we get more officers on the streets? I drove from Orchard Mesa to the mall today, and almost was hit three times by ‘red light runners.’ Thank you.