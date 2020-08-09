The fields of green are shrinking, especially in the east end of the valley. The open space is gone from 29 Road to 32 Road on D Road. Traveling east on Interstate 70, one can see the ugly landscape that has been transformed into poor construction practices.
The United States Forest Service administers to and controls national forests. How does Colorado Parks and Wildlife get away with, in effect, charging admission to these national forests by requiring a fishing or hunting license to enter these federally controlled lands? Next thing you know, they will have toll booths set up on all highways leading through national forests, such as Highway 65 across Grand Mesa.
Interesting article about the post office. The volume is down 15-20% and they are still paying for overtime? Maybe there is a problem here. The solution to the post office problem is to eliminate junk mail and have first class only.
I want to thank the incredibly kind gentleman at the 12th Avenue City Market on July 20. In our present world of chaos, uncertainty, selfishness and hate, this gentleman did something that I will remember forever. He unknowingly dropped a bouquet of flowers. I returned the flowers he had dropped, then as I was loading my groceries into my car, he came back and handed me the flowers, insisting I take them. That random act of kindness not only made my day, but my entire month. Thank you, kind stranger, for restoring my faith in humankind.
The way I see it the people who refuse to wear masks can go to the tail end of the line when vaccinations come to town.
I was pleased to see that the chamber of commerce was making a list of businesses that required masks and ones that did not. We mask-wearers were already making note of which businesses cared about the community and which ones don’t care, and we’re starting to shop accordingly. Our governor saved a lot of businesses when he mandated masks — they just didn’t know it. We are all in this together? I myself will remember that only some of us are in this together.
If you have the virus, stay home. Do not go out anywhere and the rest of us would not have to wear a mask.
I see where we just raised another tax to give the Grand Junction Airport another million-dollar bond. Anyone remember what happened last time? The contractor built half a building and spent all the money. Then we paid another contractor to tear it down. We paved North Avenue two summers ago. They are now digging holes across the street and patching it. This happens so much in Grand Junction. Please notice when it comes time to vote on raising a tax for any more bonds.
All right, we get it. There are many people afraid of this virus that has a 98%+ recovery rate. Just wear a mask in public so those people quit freaking out. But if asymptomatic people can spread the virus (meaning no fever etc.) why are physician offices, hospitals and other businesses taking temperatures for admittance? Common sense is gone!
I am shocked at the billboards paid for by Western Colorado Business Alliance that are a jab at City Council members Stout, Taggart and McDaniel. They are the ones that should be praised for standing up for racial equality. This shows how far our community is from where it should be when people are willing to praise those for their bigotry and racism.
The length of time it takes in Mesa County to get test results for COVID-19 is too long.The test results should be in 24-48 hours tops. After that, it is too late. In addition to using the state public health lab and commercial lab, why not use the laboratories right here in Grand Junction at Community, St. Mary’s and Colorado Canyons Hospitals?
Anyone been to the DMV in Grand Junction lately? With all the technology we have now you still have to stand in lines, sit in chairs that someone else has just sat in, use pens someone else has just touched, and physically take vehicles there to be inspected for titling, instead of doing it remotely. There is no sign of anyone wiping the chairs down or any effort of sterilizing after human contact. This system even before the pandemic is outdated, expensive, cumbersome and needs to be modernized so you can get your vehicle titled and licensed from home.
Welcome to the new interstate on Patterson Road between 12th and 29 Road. Sure hope the new motorcycle policemen will be patrolling this area. There is no regard for the speed limit.