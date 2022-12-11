Thank you, Grand Junction artists for all the beautiful murals around town. You make me smile every time I see one.
To the mural snob: Were the murals inside the tombs of Egyptian royalty “commissioned graffiti”? The Sistine Chapel? At what point does a mural transcend to fine art? Public art adds value and vibrancy to our community (and Delta). Those are my questions. To answer yours: Yes, the increasing number of murals do paint a favorable upscale vision of our city.
Whoa! Whoever tried to shame Delta for our wonderful murals: Next time ask yourself “What would Jesus do?” Having lived in Delta since 1946, I love our murals and have no desire to rise to the level of Grand Junction, thank you.
Kudos to Mesa County for taking the lead in increasing day care centers. The only question I had was that they funded a “Christian Day Care.” What happened to the separation of church and state? When I worked in local government we were not permitted to fund any religious institution.
Fort Lyon in Bent County has provided a model of how an abandon facility can become an alternative rehabilitation center for the homeless. Why not a similar program here, utilizing the state home property on D Road as a similar homeless rehabilitation center, which allows Catholic Outreach to operate their program along D road with Strive and other organizations at the 40 acre state home campus?
Given the predominance of flu reporting, does the dictum equivalently hold true that airline pilots and astronauts never get sick because they are “over” the weather?
Let the Frisch/Boebert recount happen as required by Colorado law. There may be a drop box in front of a clerk and recorders office that some one forgot to open with a couple of thousand votes in it. Like that could ever happen. Right?
The Colorado Springs shooter in the recent nightclub attack had been involved in a prior violent episode. However, his guns were not confiscated probably because the El Paso County sheriff had previously said he would not enforce the Red Flag Bill. I think the same thing could happen in Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties, which were designated as 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties. We need to demand an answer from county sheriffs as to whether they are enforcing the Red Flag Bill.
I’m a hunter, but agree with those who want a ban on assault rifles. Yes it can be difficult to create a definition of what an assault rifle is, but I believe a workable definition is possible. When now Governor Polis made a campaign stop in Montrose when he was first running for governor he completely avoided questions about gun gun control. Now it seems that Polis is once again avoiding a ban on assault rifles. Democrats overwhelmingly control the House and Senate in Colorado. It is time for them and Governor Polis to step forward and support this ban.
More growth in the valley to become a common metropolis with high costs, high crime rates, and we do not like it! You should move to a big city if that is what you like.
People arriving in Mesa County to live will have the privilege of observing how city and county government create non-productive jobs by expanding the bureaucracy with busybody jobs. Citizens become frustrated with more services, it means take a number. Fees have been increased to help non-productive people survive.
Perhaps the good Christians who run this fine county should read Proverbs 28:27. Have a Merry Christmas.
The recent Justice Department prosecution of the Oath Keepers and midterm elections have shown that extremism and election denialism are not going to be tolerated anymore — locally and nationally. The majority of people want moderation and common sense solutions to problems.
While “gaslighting” has its merits as word-of-the-year, given the predominance of 2022 political fundraising scams, strong consideration should have given to “scammed,” “swindled,” “grifted” or “duped.”
What does a car wreck and a Broncos game have in common? We will both slow down and watch as commuters and viewers to see the extent of the carnage taking place.
Now that Donald Trump has stated that he wishes to invalidate the U.S. Constitution, I am wondering if our local “Stand for the Constitution” group will really stand for the Constitution and repudiate Donald Trump or just change their group’s name?