Thank you, Grand Junction artists for all the beautiful murals around town. You make me smile every time I see one.

To the mural snob: Were the murals inside the tombs of Egyptian royalty “commissioned graffiti”? The Sistine Chapel? At what point does a mural transcend to fine art? Public art adds value and vibrancy to our community (and Delta). Those are my questions. To answer yours: Yes, the increasing number of murals do paint a favorable upscale vision of our city.