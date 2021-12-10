My husband and I have been recycling enthusiasts for years. However, with the price of gas increasing, the massive road construction at First and Grand, along with us getting older, that is no longer a major consideration. It would seem reasonable, since the County subsidizes GVT along with other non-profits in the Valley, that they could install a recycling drop off center on the east side. Maybe in the Clifton area. There are ample funds coming in from many different sources. If the county officials do have the best interest of the Valley, with the population being drastically and consciously increased, our officials better give more thought to recycling. Especially if the Landfill is taking in waste from other counties.
A heartfelt thank you to Paul at Grand Junction Diagnostics & Mammography for his special kindness to a senior patient. I was having a weepy day because of the death of my son three months ago and he was extremely gentle and patient with me. He spoke encouraging words and even gave me a much needed hug! It made a huge difference in my day. Kindness does matter, people! It’s not just a cliché. Be like Paul.
I get why Spanish speaking commercials would be helpful for those challenged by the English language. What I don't get is why they are run on English speaking channels. I mean, I don't speak Spanish so I don't watch Telemundo hoping to see an English speaking commercial. It just doesn't make any sense to me.
Forgive me for doubting the sincerity of your Christmas greetings expressed in your front yard decorations. You still have the hateful, exclusionary political flags and posters displayed in your side yard.
We are fortunate to have a representative in Congress who stands up for and votes the interests of her constituency, refuses to cower to the attacks from the leadership and extremist groups in the House and has the support of the voters. Yet this newspaper and its reporters seem not to have noticed or choose to ignore these facts and are committed to constantly subjecting their readership to a barrage of editorials, commentary, reporter's columns and selected biased letters to the editor with the sole purpose of showing her in a negative light. Enough!
Interesting that Lauren Boebert considers herself to be a "good Christian." What happened to "love thy neighbor as thyself" and "do unto others as you would have done unto yourself?" I certainly don't believe that a person who lies, maligns others and is racist reflects the qualities of a "good Christian."
At this point the voter fraud folks are not going to listen to anything that doesn’t fit what they want and demand to hear. An incredible amount of time and money has been wasted on this very vocal minority. Commissioners, stop listening and give a one sentence response and carry on with your important business. No other group gets a platform to spew nonsense.
We have the unvaccinated to thank for COVID being the top killer for 2021 in Mesa County. Also, they have needlessly and unapologetically overwhelmed our ICUs, likely caused mutations for present and future generations and helped herd immunity to not occur. The deadly decision was made for 750,000 deceased nationwide Americans.
The anti-vaccinated are to thank for the virus mutations, variants and the 30% breakthrough cases that will likely persist for decades. They made a deadly decision for tens of millions of of Americans and likely people of other countries. Yes, I know, my body, my choice and Constitutional rights (which are always preceded by personal responsibility, which is quickly ignored). Likely we are all in danger due to the unvaccinated. Whatever happened to loving and protecting our brothers and sisters?
My daughter lives in Seattle. I find it incredibly interesting and telling that where as Mesa County is struggling to achieve 50% fully vaccinated rated, King County, Washington, has achieved an 84% rate. While Mesa County on recently reported 284 new cases over the long weekend, King County logged 172. Mesa County has only 6% of the population of King County. Say what you will about Seattleites, but they seem to know what they are doing.
A Journal of Frontiers in Medicine study found that COVID victims under 60 are twice as likely to die in the first year of a variety of symptoms than those who are vaccinated. Full recovery appears to be much longer than thought. This adds to the multitude of reasons to get vaccinated.