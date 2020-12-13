A big sincere thank you to the person who found and returned to my front door a gray plastic package that contained two printer toner cartridges on Nov. 22. The package was found at 12th Street just north of Patterson, according to the attached note. I hope your good deed will be rewarded in due time.
We hiked around McDonald Creek last Saturday but discovered after getting back to the car, I’d lost my drivers license somewhere along the way. I was dreading the process of getting a replacement amid COVID! Later in the evening, a kind soul brought my license to my home and tucked it neatly inside my front door. This is why I live here — despite our differences, I believe people here have good hearts. Thanks so much to the person who brought my license back to me and demonstrating once again that Grand Junction is a great place to live!
Hey, city of Grand Junction, be like Fruita. Light up the trees in Sherwood Park to cheer up our townspeople.
Anyone else think the old ice rink would be cool to turn into a roller rink? Kick the kids out at night and then have a bar and derby nights?
It’s time to archive the term I-70 Business Loop (I-70B). This designation is outdated, confusing, and seldom used on street maps. Historically, business loop nomenclature was used to steer interstate travelers into small town businesses. Grand Junction, however, has outgrown the need to deflect travelers. Frankly, I’m not sure where I-70B starts or ends.
I am 87 years old and have always treated people with respect and civility. I have hoped that other people would do the same. I am disappointed. Now hate is rampant. I have never hated anyone. A few people I have not liked. Now I read about and see people who hate others. Some probably hate me. So now I am going t build a small cocoon and sit inside it. Read the comics and some news. Skip over letters to the editor and columnists. Communicate with my small group of respectful and civil friends.
An 8-year-old child said he needed to find work to make money to buy his mom a gift because she was the only one who did not have a gift under the tree. I told him if he helped with chores at home I would buy him a gift to give his mom. He later said he cleaned the whole table after dinner by himself. So I got him a gift for his mom It made me cry thinking of how he asked for nothing for himself. Christmas is so much more than gifts, it’s about the love behind it.
The city is using taxpayer money to buy a dilapidated house, use more taxpayer money to tear it down, then give the property to a religious nonprofit organization that has no plans for how the property will be used. I don’t deny that Catholic Outreach does good work supporting our homeless population. But is this the city’s best use of taxpayer funds? The property owner and Catholic Outreach make out handsomely on this deal while taxpayers once again foot the bill for a questionable decision by the city. Why not condemn the property and make the owner tear it down?
Lots of thanks to the woman at Taco Bell on Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m. who paid for my order. I, in return, paid for the order of the person who was behind me. Thank you so much you have a blessed day.
I’m getting used to the new city of Grand Junction website. It’s nice to have this available with such great information and access. But can someone remind the Community Development team they are three weeks behind in posting weekly planning reports. The last one is Nov 6.