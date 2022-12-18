I’m hearing from economists about low participation rates in the workforce and its causes. Then I turn on the TV and listen to weather and news reporters say “Good day to stay home or skip work and go skiing as it’s snowing, cold or windy,” depending. We found the source. All we need is more duct tape.
Thank you to the woman who spent two days at least cleaning up all the trash on Broadway! Messages I send to the proper places to do cleanup always go unnoticed. I clean up in front of Country Club Park Road often, but am getting too old to do what she has done. Again... thank you, thank you, thank you!
I went to the Clifton Ace Hardware to buy a socket wrench needed to put license plates on my new car. Walked to the back of the store to find someone to help me. A nice man who appeared to be the owner/manager started to walk up the aisle to the tool section. He stopped, turned around, and said he could put the plates on. Twenty minutes later the plates were on. I asked him what I needed to pay, and he said “Nothing. Merry Christmas.” A real Santa to this senior citizen!
I want to say, “Thank you” to Josh James, to all of the wonderful community actors, to the First Presbyterian Church, and to all of the sponsors for the gift “A Christmas Carol: A Musical.” Besides the great performance, these wonderful individuals, church and sponsors donated all the proceeds to the Community Food Bank. It truly was a night filled with the spirit of Christmas. “God bless everyone.”
In response to the post about ‘’good Christians needing to read Proverbs 28:27’,’ I looked up charitable giving stats in the U.S. From a study done by the Philanthropy Panel, a project at the University of Illinois, they found that there is a substantial connection between religion and giving. While 62% of religious households give to charity, only 46% of non-religious households do. On average, religiously affiliated households give $2,907 to charity, while non- religious households give $924. In 2021, Bible-engaged Americans gave $145 million to charity. Other studies have estimated that faith motivates as much as 75% of all charity in the U.S. Proverbs 19:17... “the one who is gracious to poor lends to the Lord, and the Lord will repay him for his good deed.” We don’t give to the poor to get a reward, we get our reward by serving the needy. Our money is not our own, it belongs to God... use it wisely and for His glory.
A fellow worshipper was happy to see that I was inspired to get back to the pew after a protracted absence. I said it was not inspiration, but perspiration. I heard ranchers tell the Colorado Wildlife Commission on that wolf introduction program that the wayward sheep was most likely to be devoured. So, I wanted to return to the flock for safety.
It’s good to see that the city is finally approaching a decision on marijuana dispensaries. Unfortunately, the amount of taxes coming from sales is decreasing. Will there be sufficient marijuana tax funds to support a new community center? Will local taxes need to be increased again to pay for it?
Thanks to Ethan Davidson for your brilliant Letter to the Editor in the Sentinel’s Dec. 13 edition. I recommend all Grand Junction voters who support the cannabis industry and voted for the opening of dispensaries to read it. We need some answers from the City Council as to why it is taking so long.
The Grand Valley loves its alcohol — beer fests, wine fests, bourbon fests! Liquor stores are everywhere, but those of us that enjoy a mellower, more relaxing vice still have to go out of our way to purchase cannabis. Why? We voted for cannabis shops; why won’t our leaders do as they’ve been told by voters?
I see that Senator Bennet has selected Neil Kornze as his chief of staff. In reading Kornze’s bio, I have but one question. Has he ever held a job where his salary source was other than from tax dollars?
Shotguns used to shoot upland game birds are modified to only hold two rounds in the magazine. Why can’t we require the same regulations for firearms used to shoot humans?
Among gun owners a “hunter” who is OK with “banning assault weapons” is called a “Fudd” because, like Elmer, he doesn’t understand that his “sniper rifle” is the next gun to be “banned.” It’s not about guns, it’s about “control.”
The plan to bring wolves to Colorado makes sense. With the increase in air pollution, they could keep the number of cattle under control cutting down the gas from waste that is not worth smelling. Next, move a pack of wolves to the area around the back side of the Bookcliffs, where beautiful mustangs are free to multiply. Wolves could keep the population under control. Those wolves are going to be smacking their lips for a good taste of meat.