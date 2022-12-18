I’m hearing from economists about low participation rates in the workforce and its causes. Then I turn on the TV and listen to weather and news reporters say “Good day to stay home or skip work and go skiing as it’s snowing, cold or windy,” depending. We found the source. All we need is more duct tape.

Thank you to the woman who spent two days at least cleaning up all the trash on Broadway! Messages I send to the proper places to do cleanup always go unnoticed. I clean up in front of Country Club Park Road often, but am getting too old to do what she has done. Again... thank you, thank you, thank you!