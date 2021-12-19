I was at Walmart the other day and what a heartwarming site. It was so wonderful to see the law enforcement taking kids for their Christmas shopping! This is a positive thing and should be recognized. Thank you to all the law enforcement for making a child’s Christmas joyful and happy.
Children are flexible, resilient and malleable. They reflect the fears and values of their parents and family. If parents ask them to sacrifice for the good of others and help out the community, they respond accordingly without “trauma.” This has been shown to be true by such events as the response of the children of Britain to their relocation inland during World War II. If parents whine about following health rules and show disrespect for the community by complaining about mask mandates and vaccines, then children respond by reflecting their parent’s fears. They become “traumatized” by wearing a mask at school. The parents of District 51 should step up and do what is right for the community. Ask your child to wear a mask in school for the good of others. The kids will respond in truly heroic fashion, without drama or trauma. Parents and children should think about someone else for a change!
So the self described “conservative” block of new school board members start off their term by trying to railroad a pre-arranged deal for more expensive out of town legal council without prior notice to the other two board members. How utterly not conservative. Radical would be a more accurate description. Mesa County would be well served if these new board members resigned so further embarrassments can be avoided.
With all the scrutiny the new school board gave to the Miller Farmer Law contract, I’d like to sell them a bridge or two. Seems like our conservative, transparent school board members have no qualms spending other people’s money.
See what happens if the common citizen ignores a subpoena. Let privileged politicians ignore a subpoena and the wheels of justice can be delayed for years. The laws are not equally applied for the have-nots and the haves. The liberty and justice for all needs polishing.
Now that Delta Airlines is leaving town, I strongly encourage the Airport Commission, Mesa County Commissioners and Grand Junction City Council to actively attempt to get Southwest Airline to take its place. It’s the No. 1 airline in the U.S. and would do wonders for our travelers.
Delta Airlines drops flights to Grand Junction, but keeps seasonal service to Montrose is a kick in the you know what to GJT. Highway 50 crossing no mountain passes or canyon closures is beginning to look much shorter and less costly these days for Happy Valley travelers as you have the choice to choose from four major airlines servicing many more locations from Montrose. Can GJT land Southwest? Let’s hope so!
256 apartments? Will there be 256 parking spaces? There are not enough parking places downtown now. Higher income people have more than one vehicle. City Council think carefully about this.
As a retired school principal I agree with everything stated in the letter to the editor about masking children Missing from that letter, however, was the simple solution. Get your children vaccinated! Then we can all move on to a safer and positive future for these kids.
If that parent group had its way with easing the masking restrictions for students, they would also be comfortable with modifying the current cigarette label to read, “Smoking may or may not be dangerous as the science behind it is murky at best. Best to get your information through social media.”
Looking at the Data Dashboard today. Dec. 14, I notice that last outbreak case reported was Nov. 22. The site says data is updated weekly. It seems curious that not a single outbreak case was reported in almost four weeks.
Unfortunately I am one of Lauren Boebert’s constituents and I certainly don’t want her to waste all her energy on right-wing performance art like her attacks on Rep. Ihan Omar. I would like to see Boebert actually bring home some of the infrastructure money that is being spent and find solutions to some of our pressing problems. Doing either of those two things will require reaching across the aisle and establishing relationships based on respect. Boebert can do neither and therefore cannot really do anything to benefit us here in western Colorado. How many months until the election?