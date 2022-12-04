So we passed the bill to allow marijuana sales in Grand Junction nearly two years ago, and still GJ is dragging its feet. Guess they don’t actually want a new tax revenue stream.

I admire all the work HopeWest does. Very important. However, I read they are now accepting donations by way of crypto currency. Has anyone watched the financial news lately? Crypto is bankrupt, SBF is being investigated and reeks of the Madoff Ponzi scheme. Don’t hang your hat on crypto.