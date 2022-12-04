So we passed the bill to allow marijuana sales in Grand Junction nearly two years ago, and still GJ is dragging its feet. Guess they don’t actually want a new tax revenue stream.
I admire all the work HopeWest does. Very important. However, I read they are now accepting donations by way of crypto currency. Has anyone watched the financial news lately? Crypto is bankrupt, SBF is being investigated and reeks of the Madoff Ponzi scheme. Don’t hang your hat on crypto.
Murals: Are they art or commissioned graffiti? Do the increasing number of murals in town paint a favorable upscale vision of our city? Or do they take Grand Junction down to the level of Delta?
Thank you, Dr. Carl Malito, for your brave comments on abortion. It seems those of us who believe that life in the womb is sacred and worth nurturing are in the minority these days. I am thankful to hear a physician speak the truth.
Orchard Mesa Pool? Community recreation center? Both are very necessary to maintain a healthy and thriving community. But right now we have a problem that no one has put in print. This just happens to be the high school girls swimming season — November through February. With that said, the Grand Junction High School Girls’ Swim/Dive team has very few pools to hold practice. GJHS team consists of about 40 young ladies from Central, Palisade and Junction high schools. They typically practice at CMU or Orchard Mesa. Since the closure, these ladies have been practicing at the Fruita Rec. Center or CMU. However, once the CMU pool closes for the Christmas break (Dec. 16 to Jan. 15) there will only be one practice venue, Fruita Rec. Center. With 10 senior swimmers wanting to have the best season ever, how will they do that? There are many football, basketball, softball, tennis, lacrosse, baseball, track, soccer, wrestling practice venue options available, but only a few practice venues available for high school swimming.
I still cannot believe the lack of traffic enforcement. The excessive speeding and racing from Whitewater through Orchard Mesa is absolutely out of control. I remember the day when state troopers roamed the area and had people pulled over all the time. Now you don’t even see them. You would have thought with the increasing accidents, due to speeding in our area, that something would be done.
I would like to applaud the fine work that the Colorado State Patrol does in intercepting carloads of drugs entering our county from the west. The culprits are ruthless and heartless and need to be stopped before they can make their deliveries that will certainly end the lives of many of our youngest and brightest. For me, it is too bad that officer Bollen is being taken to task for doing a great job. Sure, some additional training might be appropriate, but let’s not dampen the effort being taken. In fact, we should magnify the effort for the sake of many lives to be saved. Please keep up the good work, CSP!
The recent criminal activity by the Colorado State Patrol during traffic stops and report writing is just a small picture of the failure of our criminal justice systems. Multiply this behavior by all the law enforcement and court systems in the country and you will see why the courts and jail facilities are maxed out. Trust in law enforcement is essential to a free society and the State Patrol isn’t helping.
To the person who thinks people giving a speech should wear a mask, I will tell you that people who are hearing impaired like myself cannot hear or understand what people say without looking at their mouth. I am glad you speak clearly, but lots of people don’t, and so many talk low and also so fast, I cannot keep up with them. Being extremely hearing impaired is like getting old — you don’t understand it until you get there.
We need an assault weapons ban now. We don’t need it later, but immediately before the congress changes. More than 600 innocent people have died unnecessarily this year in U.S. and we still have another month to go. Do you realize there are more guns in the United States than there are citizens? Making assault rifles illegal would in no way stop sportsmen from hunting animals. Assault rifles are now legal in the U.S. to hunt and kill people. Thoughts, flowers and prayers are not working. We need an assault weapons ban now.