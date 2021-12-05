Concerning the article reporting Ben Nighthorse Campbell’s recent induction into the Native American Hall of Fame, the quote below caught my attention when I read the words “went on the reservations in the late 1800’s.” Overall, the moving on to the reservations made by the indigenous peoples of this country, was not voluntary or legal, to say the least. I’ve just finished reading “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.” I think this account of what really happened should be required history reading for all Americans. “And that people really don’t know that much about Native Americans since they went on the reservations in the late 1800’s and what great things a lot of them have done over the past number of decades,” — James Parker Shield.
C’mon, you transplant hockey enthusiasts. Yes, in the Great White North every community has an ice rink and a Tim Horton’s, Eh. In Happy Valley our boast is our world famous annual residential trash clean up extravaganza and a drive through at every corner with fries for that. So, take that.
Why are we building new subdivisions when we are in a severe drought? Then they tell the rest of us to conserve water.
Knock-knock. Who’s there? FBI. FBI Who? Ma’am, it’s Rock Hudson and you’re Doris Day. Time for Pillow Talk.
Do we really need more robots in factories and artificial intelligence? Workers get laid off and, surprise, go on unemployment all in the name of profits.
Riverside Parkway should be named Riverside Speedway. You would never guess that the speed limit is 40.
A recent article about folks that graze cattle on public land got me to thinking. Instead of continuing to accept a minimal fee for grazing, which in effect is a subsidy for the animal owner. Let’s put those grazing leases up for public auction and find out the true value of them. This would be similar to timber sales or oil and gas leases.
I believe in buying local and have always done so. The current surge in COVID-19 cases, Grand Junction’s poor vaccination rate and our unmasked populace will keep me ordering from Amazon. County Commissioners and Chamber of Commerce you are shooting yourselves in the foot.
It’s been reported that our County Clerk was in the kitchen making breakfast when the FBI arrived. Could it be that she was making her favorite “egg-on-your-face omelet?”
I’m a manager for an assisted living and rehabilitation facility here in Grand Junction. Times have been tough on our residents and tougher on our employees in these challenging times of COVID, state mandates and hyper vigilance. To those that visits our facilities, please follow the State of Colorado guidelines to keep our facility as clean as possible. Treat others the way you want to be treated. This applies to everyone including our first responders!
How does refusing to get the COVID vaccine or wear masks align with the Bible’s mandate to love thy neighbor?
The proclamation of voter fraud and worse, belief is now very laughable and holds no credibility. How then is it that the disbelievers still get press coverage?
The best thing that could happen for all of us and her would be for all of the news feeds to ignore all news of and antics of an individual in Mesa County with the initials TP. Please, please.
I have to wonder if the Democrats had done what Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert and other Republicans supposedly have done, would it be investigated like this? The Democrats are trying to annihilate every Republican in this country. I’m sure this won’t get in the paper, but I’ve heard others express the same thoughts.
Am I the only one that thinks it is completely inappropriate for Congresswoman Boebert to call the local District Attorney and attempt to influence his actions in the Tina Peters investigation? When an office-holding Republican from Washington, D.C. calls the local Republican District Attorney it sure looks like arm-twisting to me.
Thanks so much to the Grand Junction Symphony for taking the initiative to require vaccinations for all audience members at their events. We’re so grateful for their concern for our safety and will be attending the symphony more often!