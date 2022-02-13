A shout out to all the crew at the Clifton Post Office! Andre went the extra mile to help me locate a package that I feared was lost, but with his expert help and contacts, it was delivered to my house today. Many thanks for a very professional, class-act operation from the postal crew in Clifton.
Why would anyone pay to attend the so-called NFL Pro Bowl? Its not football any more. In fact, it isn’t even touch or tag football. After seeing a minute on TV, it was channel-switching time. The players actually get paid to do this? If players are so concerned about getting hurt, then they need to withdraw from the so-called game. The NFL needs to permanently drop this game and just name those who got voted to the Pro Bowl.
Good local food publicity will not counter the continued negative publicity generated by the county clerk, school board, anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
Not enough wildlife in Colorado? Let’s bring in more gray wolves and also some wolverines. Maybe we should bring in a grizzly or two. I can’t wait until they perfect that Jurassic Park thing — T-whatever! Happy hiking everyone! Don’t forget to take your camera and an AR-15.
With Tina Peters latest malfeasance, she’s upgraded her normal presence on the front page to the Blotter.
Tina Peters’ arrest in Main Street Bagels is another black eye on Mesa County. Her behavior is childish — kicking at the police and screaming “let go of me” is ridiculous. Yet another politician thinking they are above the law. It sums up what is wrong with Mesa County politics.
Why wasn’t Tina Peters at work instead of at the courthouse?
With the recently reduced standards of protection from COVID virus at all of our public school buildings, give a wide berth when navigating to avoid these facilities. Vulnerable citizens need to be very cognizant of this new threat.
As a former public school student and now retired teacher, I can tell you the best way to create chaos in a school district is simultaneously removing multiple administrators. The ensuing confusion affects teachers and curriculum, how maintenance is conducted and what students achieve at school. It literally disrupts every aspect of the learning environment. And, on a purely practical note, hiring administrators is a long, costly process. Currently, there’s a nationwide shortage of accredited candidates.
While it is understandable that the new school board trio moved quickly to handle the petty issue that much of their campaign was based on — removing the occasional masking requirements designed to protect students and teachers — it was puzzling to see an issue of trying to hire outside of district legal representation come to the forefront and nearly embarrassing to see the most recent issue of reviewing specific administrative contracts. Are they aiming to curtail contracts before they come up for renewal? These are contracts of people that helped to keep this district on the track of in-person learning for all of last year when most districts in the state and around the country were still working online. How does this deserve that kind of disrespect?
Across the United States there is talk of students struggling emotionally with isolation and falling behind because of the lack of effectiveness of virtual learning for most students, and here in Grand Junction we managed to keep schools open. This year, they have returned to most normal activities like sports and concerts. We should be celebrating the good that our leaders have done and focusing on how to keep good teachers, improve parent participation and encourage positive attitude.
How interesting it is that the Democrats are rolling back COVID mandates just before the midterm elections. Is this about our health or is it about an attempt to win an election?
I just went to the Fruita City Market, and they were passing out free masks. The masks were the kind with straps that fit around your head, and they were so tight it was scrunching my head. I have a small head, but it was so tight I couldn’t even wear it. They had boxes and boxes of masks they were passing out that no one will be able to wear. Who provided those? The government? If so, what a complete waste of money.