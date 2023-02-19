Thank you to The Sentinel for highlighting Jeff Kuhr’s accomplishments at Mesa County Public Health. His tireless leadership and innovation are to be commended. It’s a shame Mesa County commissioners have chosen to air their grievances in a public forum.

While that $219 booze card rises to the level of a reprimand — and I’ll drink to that — our cost-conscious Board of County Commissioners has no qualms about the options of a firing to unleash a golden parachute or conduct an executive replacement search. Oh, then there’s the third option of being tied up in a wrongful dismissal suit where costs run up exponentially like a Yellow Cab meter. Please BOCC, don’t “in-Kuhr” more pain and financial suffering on us taxpayers.