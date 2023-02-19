Thank youto The Sentinel for highlighting Jeff Kuhr’s accomplishments at Mesa County Public Health. His tireless leadership and innovation are to be commended. It’s a shame Mesa County commissioners have chosen to air their grievances in a public forum.
While that $219 booze card rises to the level of a reprimand — and I’ll drink to that — our cost-conscious Board of County Commissioners has no qualms about the options of a firing to unleash a golden parachute or conduct an executive replacement search. Oh, then there’s the third option of being tied up in a wrongful dismissal suit where costs run up exponentially like a Yellow Cab meter. Please BOCC, don’t “in-Kuhr” more pain and financial suffering on us taxpayers.
Problems at which public department? Tripping over a dollar to save a dime? Perhaps we should audit all of government for frivolous expenditures of public resources, i.e. tax dollars. We should start in Denver. I want that contract. Can I also have the contract for taking over the canals and covering them with solar panels?
Let’s avoid a tragic accident on Orchard Avenue across from Bergman Athletic Fields. We’ve got a good crossing signal on 12th Street and Stocker Stadium. We need a similar crosswalk and pedestrian light to safeguard folks going to events at Bergman Field — now!
When The Sentinel conducts their pre-election interviews of the City Council candidates, will they ask specific questions concerning the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool? And receive specific answers?
Just letting the City of Grand Junction know that if I can’t include glass with the rest of my recycling, I will not recycle anything. The whole purpose of curbside recycling is convenience. Why make an extra trip to the recycling center for glass and pay for the rest to be picked up? Ridiculous.
Despite a bloated Xcel Energy CEO salary, they are still proposing a fall electric bill rate increase, hitting you for the ever-present only-a-couple-cups-of-coffee, that is $10 per month. It used to be cars gave you “sticker shock.” Now you’re being pounced on further with “stick-it-to-em shock.”
Good news, student enrollments are going down. This could mean less traffic, smaller crowds, and easing pressure on natural resources. But the Grand Valley Empire Builders are likely having a snit.
Ever wonder why the Western landscape is starting to change so rapidly? Desertification is starting to take hold in many regions, in addition to vast amounts of dying and dead forests. Just take a look at all the cattle dotted everywhere across the West. Follow the money. It’s no mistake why the West is covered with cattle. Find out how easy it is to lease land, better yet, if you own some land, get some cattle and start enjoying all those government kickbacks. Meanwhile, our landscape and water become more and more depleted and forever changed. Get educated on this topic.
Of course DORA is not well equipped to regulate the clinical use of plant-based psychedelic drugs. It would be a novel undertaking for anyone. However, in 2020, Oregon passed legislation authorizing the same kind of use that Colorado did more recently. As of Jan. 1 of this year, their program is operational. Plus, in any endeavor to establish a legal framework for any business, a rule making proceeding is initiated and proposals are solicited. If the issue with DORA is a lack of expertise, officials should already be acting to remedy it, and The Sentinel should not be making excuses for DORA’s foot dragging.
I continue to be amazed at the number of drivers who refuse to use their daytime running lights, especially at dawn or dusk in their black or gray vehicles. Are they not aware how those colors blend into the color of pavement, making them literally invisible as oncoming traffic? In random counts of these cars, I have rarely seen below 50% and often over 60% of non-lit vehicles approaching me almost unseen. Doubt this? Try it yourself.
Fearful about the AI/machine learning revolution? Seniors, take solace. It means you can program your smart phone to voice-identify and delete any and all commercials with Medicare Advantage, adult underwear, lower GI remedies and that incessant duo of Joe Namath and his sidekick, Jimmy “Dynomite” Walker.
To the You Said It contributor in Sunday’s edition, I hope you were also “saddened by the decorum” shown by Nancy Pelosi as she sat behind President Trump and made a very dramatic point of tearing up his speech. It does seem that there is a very noticeable lack of decorum evident from our elected officials on both sides of the aisle. We may disagree, we may in fact believe that a president is not telling the truth, but the office of President of the United States deserves respect, no matter who holds that office or which party that person represents.