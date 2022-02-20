I attended the school board meeting on Tuesday night. It was gratifying to hear such a well-organized, articulate presentation of the proposed social studies curriculum. As many of us know, such a presentation reflects the hard work and time of many school district teachers, administrators and parents. The new curriculum sounds meaningful and exciting. The presentation was excellent and the board adopted it. A big step in a forward direction!
The state government is interested in uncomplicating the process for school kids to get free lunch. Does this mean that uncomplicating the health insurance mess (including Medicare) is next?
Thank you Rev. Ashby for so eloquently explaining your congregation’s stance on flying a Black Lives Matter banner. It is through the understanding of history and an acceptance of others’ beliefs that we can move forward as a society. May we someday reach an equality where all lives do matter.
Yes, all lives matter to God. And God wants all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexual orientation to be treated with respect and equal justice in their daily lives.
I volunteer for an agency to feed the elderly. I was backed up to deliver food and came out to find a $20 ticket on my window. The woman in need is 87 years old. Very disrespectful of law enforcement! Go after the crooks, not old ladies!
As a retiree who likes to shop downtown and meet friends for lunch, I’d like to see the city put an end to parking fees. Lately, we have found ourselves at a restaurant a bit longer than planned, due to staffing shortages, only to get back to our cars to find a ticket. A ticket that is more than the cost of lunch! The city seems to be flush with money, so how about an end to parking fees? If not a total end, how about one day a week or one week per month? Please keep us wanting to shop/eat in our beautiful downtown.
I’m so tired of hearing about people resisting arrest. If you are in fact innocent, why resist? Our police are doing their job, which sometimes they don’t enjoy as everyone does with their job. Be thankful that we have a department here that really does care about our city. I’ve known many officers over the years who have been friends. Some are retired, some are still working. As far as I’m concerned, the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are among the very best. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing both.
Hating seems to be the major preoccupation of Sentinel readers and letter writers. Hate Peters, hate anti-vaxxers, hate new school board members, hate ranchers, hate “conservatives”... hate, hate, hate. Maybe the Sentinel needs to change its name.
Truckers aren’t allowed to peacefully protest without any violence or destruction of property while being harassed and threatened by the law and the government, yet we allow Black Live Matter and antifa to destroy a city with loss of lives and property and lawlessness without any repercussions. No justice! Ignorant and lame politicians!
What would the world be like if we all acted like Tina Peters? Justifying crime because we think we are right. It would be absolute chaos. We are losing all hope in the institutions we have worked so long and hard to build. And if we lose faith in our justice system, public servants and police officers, we are going past the point of no return. I am so deeply embarrassed that our county has once again made national news for this reason. Can we turn this around in the midterms?
So, the good news is Tina Peters will give up being Mesa County Clerk, at least by next year, if not sooner. Further good news is that by running for secretary of state, she guarantees a split in the Republican Party that makes it even more probable that the current Democratic secretary of state, Jena Griswold, will be re-elected. Tina Peters is the gift that just keeps on giving for the Democratic Party here in Colorado and nationally! Just keep saying those crazy things, Tina!
I think our county clerk has delusions of grandeur. Does she really think Merrick Garland is out to get her? And now she wants to run for secretary of state? In all seriousness, perhaps it’s time for a mental health evaluation.
The latest Trump mess involves his destroying of important documents. Is there anything this man does in a reputable manner?