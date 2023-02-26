The contrasting scenario of local growth and declining school enrollment was a train wreck coming without an engineer on board. The economic power brokers here marketed us out nationally to retirees and young millennials, one of which has no kids and the other doesn’t want to be saddled another financial burden on top of student loans. We should have read the tea leaves coming from Mesa, Arizona and St. Petersburg, Florida to name a few. Now the schools have the option to repurpose classrooms into retirement havens with long hallways to play shuffleboard.
It is disappointing that the District 51 Board did not take comment from the students earlier. It showed the board does not value student input, let alone being fully aware of their time and they had homework too. Thank goodness they spoke to what they’re seeing and their perspective is very important. Stop sending students the message that they don’t matter.
Now that District 51 schools will be three schools smaller with fewer teachers and overhead than in the past, the tax payers should be given a tax break back by the district. How would this process be accomplished?
Is the school district demographer who recommends closing three District 51 schools the same demographer who told us we needed to vote yes on a bond issue 18 years ago to build several new schools because the area population was going to explode by the year 2030? Just wondering.
I have not heard or read a single legitimate reason to oppose the proposed health clinic at Grand Junction High School. We all had a school nurse growing up, this evolution makes perfectly good sense.
There is more drama at School District 51 than a herpes outbreak in a brothel.
Are the commissioners trying to get rid of the Heath Department head so they can replace him with someone they have already in mind, like they tried to do with the county attorney position?
As the nation faces the potential of a major economic downturn, wouldn’t it be refreshing to hear a city council candidate(s) debate ideas that don’t just involve spending more money and raising taxes?
On Nov. 8, 2022, the state of Missouri voted to legalize cannabis for recreational use. Within three months dispensaries were up and running. It has been almost two years since Grand Junction citizens voted to legalize cannabis, yet we still do not have one dispensary open. Why? Is it possible the city leaders are dragging out the process because they personally are not in favor of having dispensaries in Grand Junction? That is not how city government is to run.
The big horn sheep sculptures on the roundabout at Redlands Parkway are magnificent. They would, however, be easier to see without the black and white striped arrows directing traffic to the right.(Don’t drivers know how to navigate a roundabout?)
I wondered if there would actually be an increase in law enforcement to try to curb the excessive speeding and aggressive driving behavior. I was right, I have not seen any increased patrols on the south end of town. The race track from Orchard Mesa through Whitewater is absolutely ridiculous. This stretch of roadway is so dangerous. If this is not going to get patrolled, then the highway department needs to seriously look at reducing the speed limits. People doing 70 and 80 through Whitewater is out of control. I would think a few high dollar ticket fines might help.
Anyone out there beside me ever wonder if our elected officials drive on our roads — city, county, state and beyond? Have they driven I-70 east, or even from First and Broadway to 23 Road? Just asking.
Thank you to all the AARP volunteer tax preparers at the Grand Junction Wells Fargo. In less than 20 minutes my state and federal income taxes were prepared and filed — all at no cost. You are all truly exceptional people.
Don’t believe everything you see in You Said It. I was in the driver’s license office last week. A smart phone is not needed to get in. A QR code may be used as a convenience to expedite the appointment check in process, but is not required. There is still an old fashioned doorknob to enter the office and you will find a friendly face to assist you on the other side of that door! Access to a driver’s license is not limited to those who embrace technology. Please don’t taint other people’s view just because the process has evolved in a manner you don’t understand.