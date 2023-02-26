The contrasting scenario of local growth and declining school enrollment was a train wreck coming without an engineer on board. The economic power brokers here marketed us out nationally to retirees and young millennials, one of which has no kids and the other doesn’t want to be saddled another financial burden on top of student loans. We should have read the tea leaves coming from Mesa, Arizona and St. Petersburg, Florida to name a few. Now the schools have the option to repurpose classrooms into retirement havens with long hallways to play shuffleboard.

It is disappointing that the District 51 Board did not take comment from the students earlier. It showed the board does not value student input, let alone being fully aware of their time and they had homework too. Thank goodness they spoke to what they’re seeing and their perspective is very important. Stop sending students the message that they don’t matter.