With the opening of the cannabis stores coming soon, I encourage all longtime consumers and supporters of the industry to continue to educate those who are just new, curious or still fearful. Let’s get this thing off to a great start and make it successful and enjoyable for all!
Who needs it light out at 10 p.m. in June and July? Do away with daylight saving.
People want to do away with mail-in voting? Are you crazy? The elderly in nursing homes and others still living at home, you want them to stand in line to vote! We’re still living with the pandemic, for two years, and who wants to take the chance of getting ill by being in a crowd of people? Keep voting by mail, please.
We are constantly being told “shop local,” but businesses have to earn our business. Since Rite Aid sold out to Safeway, I have changed pharmacies three times and am looking to change again. When a doctor says that I need to start taking medication immediately and they call in a prescription, I shouldn’t have to wait hours or days or weeks to get the prescription filled. It’s outrageous that businesses who claim to be pharmacies won’t hire the staff at the going rate to fill prescriptions within a reasonable time. I’ll be ordering my prescriptions whenever possible by mail.
Now that the multiple ballot auditing has shown the accuracy of our Dominion voting equipment, who should actually step up and pay the bills for the lunacy attached to this exercise? How about the Mesa County commissioners paying out of their personal pockets for kowtowing to the conspiracy groups? Maybe County Clerk Tina Peters and her buddy the My Pillow guy Mike Lindell? Or, how about the Republican Party itself? Since the polls report they are solidly behind President Trump’s Big Lie, it seems only fair they back their speeches, rallies and conspiracy theories with their billfolds. Alas, this old taxpayer will foot the bill for money wasted that could have gone to the food bank, school programs feeding our children, fixing potholes or other worthless endeavors.
Can we please get rid of Spectrum in this valley and get a decent cable provider? The interface/user friendliness is terrible and the reliability is awful. I’m not sure how this gets changed, but Xfinity would be a much better choice. We know people in other parts of the state that have Xfinity and love it. Our experience with Spectrum is nowhere close to love it.
It’s reassuring to see the voters in ultra-liberal San Francisco recall education board members who went off the rails and focused solely on changing school names during the pandemic. It parallels here where we see agenda items dominant on legal and HR issues. As the San Francisco-ites said, “it’s all about education, not politics.” Heed the warning.
I applaud the Sentinel editorial staff, Jim Spehar and Charles Ashby for keeping Western Slope residents up to date with the bizarre antics of Lauren Boebert and Tina Peters.
Political extremism has always been part of American politics. Actions to rig elections by the MAGA election deniers is the threat to our democracy not seen before. Well-meaning community leaders must call out the autocrats for what they really are.
It’s mandatory, or common sense, to wear seat belts in cars, so why isn’t it mandatory for children to wear them when riding in school buses? They are the most precious people in our lives! If ever a school bus is in an accident, their lives are in danger of being killed or maimed because no seat belts are required. Why? Think about that.
To the woman who wouldn’t work with a same-sex couple, shame on you. Would you also refuse to work with people of a different color or religion? God made us all different, “we’re born that way.”
It is incomprehensible that our former president would support Putin in any way, shape or form as he did on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Russia’s terrorist is responsible for countless deaths, oppressive rule, continual lying and only thriving on control and power. Simply unbelievable!