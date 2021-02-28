Thank you Grand Junction Sentinel for printing Sunday’s Senior Edition in larger and bolder print. This needs to be a standard practice for the rest of the paper where the print is getting smaller and fainter except for the ads. We seniors generally read the print edition and not via our phones. You risk losing more subscribers.
Just got “vaxed” by Mesa County Public Health at the Convention Center and I am very impressed as to how many volunteers are assisting (invariably friendly and informative), how thorough the whole procedure is, and how efficient and well-run. For those of you “on the fence” — I’d say “no worries, folks!”
Congratulation to the Fruita Community Center on there 10 year anniversary. Thank you to the customer service folks, the aquatic staff and the men and women of the lifeguard team. Their dedication and professionalism is appreciated by all.
What I’m reading is that if I had a million dollars, I too could entice duly elected government officials to do my bidding. What has happened to our town? Our we so strapped for cash we’ll sink to this level?
Some of us really appreciated Rush Limbaugh’s wisdom over the 30+ years of listening. He aged well and in the end was a much kinder and gentler version than the one from the 1980s and ’90s, even writing books for children. There are many in America who believe Rush Limbaugh was a true voice for patriots. We were saddened to hear of his passing. He will be missed.
I received my first COVID shot at the Convention Center on Friday morning. A big big thank you to the dozens of volunteers that made the process smooth as silk.
Have the “maskers” ever considered that people not wearing masks may have natural antibodies or been vaccinated against COVID? There is no way to transmit the virus to somebody else if you don’t have it. Plus if you are that scared then stay away. The CDC says to transmit you must be around somebody for at least 15 minutes and in an indoor area. And wearing a mask outdoors is especially stupid since there are not cases of getting COVID from riding your bike. Stop bullying people that believe the mask mandate is not driven by science but rather politics.
Here we go again, everything has to be downtown. Recreation Center at Lincoln Park? Where are they going to build it? Parking will be a big problem. What was wrong with the Matchett Property? There’s tons of parking there.
Really appreciated the letter “Why we’re here!” Indeed! I am a Grand Junction native. Since I learned how to read I’ve been reading The Daily Sentinel. First the comics, slowly other articles. My mom read the weather and gradually the entire paper. I’m now 86 yrs old and I still reading! (Miss those Monday/Tuesday issues). I would benefit as I do not get my morning issue to have with coffee.
In defense of those, like us, who shared their emailed COVID access code with others, it could have been avoided if the health department had issued us any confirmation or information about the process. When we finally, a month after registering, received our access code, we forwarded it to two older couples with major health issues. We regret the act of mercy we took and apologize to those who may have experienced a delay in receiving their vaccine shot.
After reading the proposed marijuana tax ballot and attempting to understand it, it’s obvious the City Council has made no attempt to be transparent about its true plans. If I understood it correctly, our money will go to the Parks and Recreation master plan’s highest priorities. When will the City make clear that a new community center at Lincoln Park is a high priority in the master plan? Didn’t the city learn anything from last year’s Orchard Mesa Pool lack of transparency?