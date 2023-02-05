Thanks to the county for finally addressing the junky property issues in Mesa County. Hopefully, and most importantly, diligent follow up is needed with the offenders to assure their junk is removed.
How about the city also working on getting the junky properties cleaned up as well? It would be nice to be able to remove the “Junk City/County” label from our otherwise beautiful valley.
I understand a very large development is going in on the Redlands off South Broadway below Easter Hill. Maybe the city can buy some of this property and build affordable housing there so the crisis is spread throughout the valley instead of being relegated to only certain areas.
If not here, then maybe farther up the hill in the Redlands?
I was so impressed by the amount of research Tammy Gemaehlich did for her “What’s in a Name” article on Independent Avenue. Our Grand Junction Police Department isn’t the only one to have the greatest detective staff. Great job Tammy.
I tried to get my driver’s license renewed. To get into the room in the state building in Grand Junction, I needed a smartphone or a computer with a printer (bar code) to unlock the door. I had neither. I have been a resident for over 40 years, and a Korean war veteran active in the community and church.
No traffic violations or even parking tickets in 40 years, but blocked from being able to get my driver’s license renewed. That gives a new meaning to the lack of accessibility.
The first ploy inraising taxes was, that it would only cost you a weekly cup of coffee. Now I see a Sentinel submitter moves the rationale to coughing up more to buy a pair of $100 shoes. What’s next? Paying a few bucks more on fixed income to get your daily insulin injections?
Whoa, hold up there partner. First, let us agree there are no wild horses in North America.
These wild horses are actually feral horses that escaped or were released from European or Asian stock, granted, in some cases generations ago. They have no natural standing in our Western ecosystem.
Anyone who has hiked these hills has seen how they remove foliage that native wildlife needs.
My suggestion is that we open up a hunting season on this nuisance species. A season could regulate numbers and hunter tags could pay for the program instead of tax dollars. This would help improve the natural ecosystem, as well as stop wasting money on flawed sentimental thoughts. I’ve eaten horse in Europe and it is not as tasty as beef, but it is a good source of protein. Does this make any horse sense to you, pard?
Funding for domestic livestock killed by wolves should be done with a new property fee for residents that live in the Boulder and Denver areas, including the northern I-25 corridor. Or the specific counties that passed the ballot measure.
I just paid the largest gas bill ever. I don’t understand why I am paying $6.78 per therm up from $4.58 a year ago. My use was about the same as last year. Natural gas is down from about $9 to $3 now. Xcel seems to be making excessive profit. State of Colorado is not on the job monitoring public utilities.
The term “bad actors” has moved out of Hollywood and into the political theater. I still contend, based on the quality of what’s on the screen and tube, it’s totally a Tinsel Town phenomenon.
In the same breath I heard that kids will get full school meals, but families will see a reduction in food assistance allowance. Does that mean that Johnny is expected to bring home the banana in his backpack to have a family dinner?
I recall getting that one-time stimulus check and budgeted for it accordingly. I didn’t buy a car on payments. While I am sympathetic to those on food assistance, it was known to all to be a temporary windfall and now you are getting the same amount before the extra assistance. Simple Budget 101.
I find it ironic that the U.S. is taking preemptive action against global terrorists, but will not take aggressive action to prevent the mass murderers operating within our borders.
Wake up people: We put security fences around prisons to keep the killers in, so why aren’t there security fences around schools to keep the killers out? More gun laws are worthless. We need security entrance gates with a police presence. President Biden is putting a security fence around his home. Is he better than our children and teachers?
How about putting a drop box in front of The Daily Sentinel so we can recycle the plastic bags used for the papers? This way the carriers can reuse them.