On Jan. 27, my wife and I went to the Dos Hombres in Clifton. Beautiful night out. When I walked in, several people thanked me for my service. A couple got up from the table a booth away from us, and the gentleman walked over to our table. The guy thanked me for my service. All of this is very special to me that there are many wonderful people out there that recognize and honor. God bless them. I am hard of hearing in a little noisy atmosphere. He said something else. I didn’t catch it. I caught out of the corner of my eye my wife teared up. When I looked back, the gentleman was gone. I didn’t hear him, but he paid for our dinner. Thank you and may God bless you and your family. I only wish that I would have heard him. I pray that you see this. There truly is chivalry still alive out there.
We recently had the pleasure of attending a CMU hockey game. The arena was filled with excited fans. The players were well-trained and worked very hard at their very difficult sport. They play big schools such as ASU, NAU, Colorado Mines, etc. If you haven’t had the opportunity to go out and support these tough hometown athletes, you are missing a real treat. They deserve our support. We’re wondering why the local news outlets don’t report on these boys. They are doing them a disservice when they don’t t give them the attention they deserve.
Fantastic! Wolverines for Colorado! Now that we’re getting wolves, the Front Range may be feeling left out and they can be planted over there. After the wolverines arrive, then we can reintroduce yetis. They’re endangered, too, as nobody has seen one for quite a while. Thankfully, they are shy vegan creatures.
Angela Lema stated virtual learning is better than masking. Angela, do you want to tell my employer that I’ll need to work from home? I’m a nurse; there aren’t options for at-home work and my children are 8 and 6. Shame on you for disruption of learning that will come up out of a personal principle. There are thousands of parents who will be in the same boat as I am and will need to stay home.
“Free to Choose” in District 51 is not really free for all students and staff. Those who want to choose not to be in a virus-filled environment don’t get their right to a healthy place to study and learn. A few will wear masks. The majority will laugh at them as the case counts go up and the local schools become even more of a vector for illness in the valley. The group who will be harmed the most are the seniors who are living through the fourth or fifth outbreak in their senior care facilities. We all need to work together to protect these people, our most vulnerable, and the schools are letting us down with their selfish “Free to Choose” plan.
A giant thank you to the person who found my Discover Credit Card Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Walgreens on Patterson and turned it in.
Getting rich while destroying the quality of life for everyone in Mesa County isn’t “free market” anything, except the normal hog in the trough greed. Since everyone gets taxed for the “infrastructure” to go with the new “housing,” everyone ought to have a say. Since everyone will get stuck in traffic, everyone has a right to veto the projects. Building atomic bombs in your basement is not a “free market” activity. Only a psychopath would think so.
One day, involved Mesa County residents will come to realize the absurdity of allowing our county to be led by the very vocal minority who always gets much press coverage. Succumbing to pressure by talking mouths is part of the reason we are frequently the butt of jokes nationwide.
How is it that sidewalks in front of residences must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of a storm, but the sidewalk parallel to Patterson is still a walking hazard? The two- or three-story buildings of Corner Square at First Street along Patterson block sunlight so that melting doesn’t take place, except where there is a lawn or low fence in front of Walgreens. Whose responsibility is the maintenance?
You would think a local church would have thought twice before sporting a large Black Lives Matter banner on its building. Shouldn’t they be preaching we are all equal and therefore all lives matter? Maybe this church uses a different Bible than the other churches!
Fruita, don’t complain about the lack of attainable housing. A local builder came in with a reasonable development, complete with a park, and selfish NIMBYs blew off the opportunity. Guess you don’t need housing for firefighters, teachers and seniors. You’ve spit in the face of opportunity and the opinions of the community survey.