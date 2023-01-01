On Sunday, Christmas Day, my wife and I parked at the Mack Ridge Trailhead across I-70 from Mack and hiked a portion of the Lion’s Loop Trail. We enjoyed the views, the mild, calm weather and the prairie dogs getting their fresh air as well. The following Tuesday I missed my winter REI gloves in the pocket of the jacket I was wearing while hiking. My wife and I drove back to the parking lot hoping that if they had fallen out while removing my pack they would still be there. Sure enough, some kind person had found them and placed them on a guard post where they would be easy to see. Thank you to that person and if you read this you will know that I did get them and very much appreciate your thoughtfulness and wish you a blessed new year.
I, for one, will not vote for any tax increase for a rec center or anything else. Our so-called leaders have been dragging their feet on these pot shops only so they could get us to increase taxes again. Look how much everything costs now, and does anyone believe for a second that producers will lower the price of anything when our supply chain issues are normal or transportation cost are cheaper or they have hired enough staff or whatever their excuses are for higher prices? Leaders need to stop living in fantasy land.
Had the pool that sits in the old Orchard Mesa Middle School been constructed in Redlands Middle School it would have never become the maintenance disaster it appears to be. If it benefits the local Trump Cult, it gets their attention, if not, the OM pool is the perfect example. Hats off to those people who take the time to ask people who only care about themselves to care about issues like the OM pool.
Thanks to the City of Grand Junction for the annual calendar. Not only are there beautiful photos from local residents, it is easy to locate helpful information (trash schedule, holiday closures, various board meetings, etc.) It hangs in my kitchen and I refer to it regularly. I look forward to receiving it every year!
Several news worthy articles of late have addressed water conservation here. I received notice from Ute Water informing me of new water rates. For 0 to 3,000 gallons of water used I will be billed a flat $25 minimum. A short history of my home water usage: Sept. 22 use 1,100 gallons, Oct. 22 use 900 gallons, Nov. 22 use 2,000 gallons. When I really, truly conserve water I will be punished for it with the highest per 1,000 gallon rate at $12.50 per 1,000 gallons (or more.) Higher than the folks who use over 30,000 gallons per month and pay $11.75 per 1,000 gallons.
Call me a Grinch but I just can’t understand the wreaths for veterans graves program. Those veterans are dead and cannot enjoy it… not that I think that they should not be honored for their service in some other way. But all that time, effort and funds could surely be better spent helping the living veterans — the homeless, those with PTSD, those living alone and friendless, those with war injuries who need medications, etc. Or spent on helping the veteran’s families to cope with their grief and expenses. And, where do the wreaths wind up after Christmas? Filling up our landfill? I suppose there could still be a brief ceremony at Christmas at the cemetery to remember the dead, but let’s not overdo it… and then let’s go out and help a living veteran.
To those of you that think we should not fully support Ukraine, I challenge you to read the complete text of FDR’s 1941 State of the Union Four Freedoms speech. It rings true today as much as it did then. To those of you that want to spend billions of dollars to build a wall on our southern border, I say why not invest that money by going to the source in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to help these people out of the terrible situations they live with every day. With a minimal amount of research you will find that the United States had a heavy hand in creating their situation in the first place. I challenge all of us to stop listening to others to form our opinions and instead form our own opinions through facts, logical reasoning, and independent research. It’s all there, you just have to look!
For those of you still admiring that guy who paid way less taxes than you on fixed income, given today’s prices, I’ll have the eggs-on-your-face over easy and symbolically toast on the side.