On Sunday, Christmas Day, my wife and I parked at the Mack Ridge Trailhead across I-70 from Mack and hiked a portion of the Lion’s Loop Trail. We enjoyed the views, the mild, calm weather and the prairie dogs getting their fresh air as well. The following Tuesday I missed my winter REI gloves in the pocket of the jacket I was wearing while hiking. My wife and I drove back to the parking lot hoping that if they had fallen out while removing my pack they would still be there. Sure enough, some kind person had found them and placed them on a guard post where they would be easy to see. Thank you to that person and if you read this you will know that I did get them and very much appreciate your thoughtfulness and wish you a blessed new year.

I, for one, will not vote for any tax increase for a rec center or anything else. Our so-called leaders have been dragging their feet on these pot shops only so they could get us to increase taxes again. Look how much everything costs now, and does anyone believe for a second that producers will lower the price of anything when our supply chain issues are normal or transportation cost are cheaper or they have hired enough staff or whatever their excuses are for higher prices? Leaders need to stop living in fantasy land.