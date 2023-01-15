Happy 100th birthday Avalon! And what a wonderful family party and Artrageous show on Jan. 5 to start off the party year. Can’t wait to attend the many other celebration events. Way to go Avalon Theatre Foundation.
With a new county commissioner, maybe the county will get back to taking care of snow removal and fixing county roads. They used to plow a lot, no more. They used to salt the roads, now rarely. They sometimes used cinders or even dirt, but they forgot how to. And the pavement is not repaired, or only done badly, so eventually roads will fall apart long before their useful life in a better run county.
I live by North First Street, where someone applied for marijuana license. Many residents protested this specific location. At the hearing they did not meet the required possession requirement. How did this company even receive an approval for a hearing with this violation? Will this location be allowed to enter the lottery? Grand Junction, are the same guidelines required of everyone, or just some?
A rec center has been voted down at least twice. Almost immediately afterwards, city council/parks and rec start working on the next campaign. What percentage of the population will use this resource?
I’m getting that uneasy feeling that city/county/school board members aligned with the national “drain the swamp” coalition are extending their effort to “drain the OM pool” too.
How many of the people who have been using the Orchard Mesa Pool would vote for the new rec center while knowing that their neighborhood pool would be closed as soon as the new facility is underway? Then they will have to pay more for amenities that they won’t use to get access to the pool.
It appears that “the plan” put forth by the three entities involved in determining the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool is quite simple. If the rec center ballot issue passes, the residents of Orchard Mesa will lose their neighborhood pool and ultimately will be faced with a new tax to support a new pool miles away. If the issue fails, they get to keep their neighborhood pool. Interesting choice for the OM residents.
A well-meaning You Said It comment claimed that “a box cannot be recycled with any tape, labels or staples on it.” A quick check with Google confirms that this is not true. Tape and staples are removed during the pulp process.
With ever-constant debate these days over recycling, and now the uproar over plastic bags, have any of you given thought to the worst polluter ever? Aaaah it’s the disposable diapers. If I washed mine 40 years ago, perhaps all of you green folks can lend a hand and help out the economy and ecology.
To all our fellow citizens who choose to fly the United States flag 24-7 in front of their home or business, it is not considered proper flag etiquette to continue to fly a tattered or discolored flag. You need to buy a new one. If you cannot do that, take it down until you can display a proper flag.
Recently, The Sentinel has been criticized for negative reporting of our congressional representative. Assuming she does something positive for her constituents, there should be a bold headline on the front page above the fold. I wonder if this will happen after the State of the Union speech.
Thank you, Frank B. Watts. I too am frustrated with the Daily Sentinel’s ongoing biased attacks on Lauren Boebert, Donald Trump and quite frankly any Republican. I suggest that The Daily Sentinel give equal front page space to Joe Biden’s decriminalizing illegal border crossings, the rising prices hammering the American people, the dismal American Rescue Plan that only made the rich richer. Biden’s high interest rates affecting small businesses, the Putin price hike, the doomed Afghanistan withdrawal, and the Hunter Biden investigation could all be entertaining front page stories.
The Sentinel got what they wanted. The person they helped win the 3rd CD has been giving them lots of articles to keep the paper selling, but not making the district look good nationally. What an embarrassment.
Unbelievable. Egg and milk shortages, over the counter meds shortages, high fuel and food prices, mass immigration of unwanted illegals coming into our country and the list goes on and on.