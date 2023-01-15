Happy 100th birthday Avalon! And what a wonderful family party and Artrageous show on Jan. 5 to start off the party year. Can’t wait to attend the many other celebration events. Way to go Avalon Theatre Foundation.

With a new county commissioner, maybe the county will get back to taking care of snow removal and fixing county roads. They used to plow a lot, no more. They used to salt the roads, now rarely. They sometimes used cinders or even dirt, but they forgot how to. And the pavement is not repaired, or only done badly, so eventually roads will fall apart long before their useful life in a better run county.