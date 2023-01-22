Now that Grand Junction made The New York Times list, this is a big opportunity to clean up the north desert to give a welcome appearance to everyone traveling here.
We are on The New York Times list. Imagine this: flotillas of floating craft on the river; highways and roads jammed with cyclists; people park anywhere they can on the Mesa or Monument; folks shouldering and bumping their way along our beautiful trails; downtown restaurants with long waiting lists; and downtown parking impossible, so visitors park six or seven blocks away in residential areas. Those are the costs of being in the top 100. Locals better hunker down for the summer.
Is bigger always better? The parking lot at the Lunch Loops is full. The parking lots at Skyway and County Line ski areas are full. Apartments are full. Houses cost twice as much as they did a few years ago. Our streets are clogged with traffic. When is enough too much?
Locals who offer their homes as commercial vacation lodging residences need to be taxed and conform to all of the regulations that motels and hotels are. Doing this would reduce the number of vacation rental homes and thus add back a lot of normal rental housing inventory to our community. It would also eliminate many taxpayer-supported affordable housing subsidies and provide fairness to the motel/hotel businesses.
Just took a cross country trip from North Carolina back to Colorado, bringing my college daughter home. One of the things that stuck in my mind right away when I got home is how terrible Colorado roads are. Its shameful compared to the rest of the country we traveled through. Where the heck is all that tax money going? Grand Junction is the worst. Our roads are like a third world country.
Now the Grand Junction Parks and Rec Department is attempting to soothe the anger of the planned Orchard Mesa Pool closing by bribing Orchard Mesa residents with the idea of a new “fieldhouse” in hopes that they will vote for the proposed Rec Center, how exactly will the city fund such a project when they claim that they lack the necessary funds to repair and maintain the pool? Before you fall for anymore false promises, perhaps the city can demonstrate an approximate cost of the facility and how exactly they are going to fund it before you give them what they are after. Until then, it’s safe to assume you will never be repaid for your “yes” vote.
Bright lights at night are blinding everyone. I will be driving with my bright lights on from now on as no one else seems to know how to dim theirs. Its called courtesy, but they might not understand that word.
You will always remember Jan. 1, 2023 when plastic bags were outlawed. Customers were to have their own bags, or they could buy a paper bag for ten cents. The customer then could ask who voted for such a measure. This is democracy in action, vote in the next election.
You cannot “groom” an individual’s sexual behavior, it is an innate, biological response. On the other hand, hate, intolerance and prejudice are learned behaviors.
The best thing that could happen to the United States of America would be to prosecute both Biden and Trump for having classified documents, declare them both ineligible to hold public office and be rid of the both of them in one clean, swift procedure.
The liberal Daily Sentinel probably won’t print this: Every person that voted for Biden needs to support an illegal (not legally entering the U.S.) family. Maybe then they might realize our country is broke and cannot support any more people. They also need to pay legal fines that any of them make, and also pay for their medical expenses. The rest of us can help our U.S. citizens and veterans that need help now that are not getting it. We are not really helping anyone at this point!
Now that Lauren Boebert has been appointed to serve on the oversight committee, I hope she will investigate President Biden and the Democrats with the same vigor as she condemned President Trump and the Republicans for misdeeds.
The thing with Lauren Boebert is that when she “wins,” we here on the Western Slope still continue to lose. Currently, she is supposedly “winning” after the battle for the Speaker of the House. What does she get when she wins? She gets the power to shut the government down over the debt ceiling. What happens when the federal government shuts down? We, on the Western Slope, end up with many public employees out of work and nobody in place to perform the duties of public lands management. We have no federal monies coming in for much needed highway, timber and airport projects. The National Parks have to shut down. The list of negative impacts for Western Colorado is endless when Lauren “wins.”