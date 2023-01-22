Now that Grand Junction made The New York Times list, this is a big opportunity to clean up the north desert to give a welcome appearance to everyone traveling here.

We are on The New York Times list. Imagine this: flotillas of floating craft on the river; highways and roads jammed with cyclists; people park anywhere they can on the Mesa or Monument; folks shouldering and bumping their way along our beautiful trails; downtown restaurants with long waiting lists; and downtown parking impossible, so visitors park six or seven blocks away in residential areas. Those are the costs of being in the top 100. Locals better hunker down for the summer.