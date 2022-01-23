Thank you, Colorado Department of Transportation, for such a wonderful new and improved intersection at First and Grand. It is attractive and will help with congestion and safety. So many workers were there for the last months to be sure everyone could figure out where to go with all the changes.
If and when the Denver Broncos are sold, it is time that John Elway is let go from the football business. He has been an incompetent manager of the team’s personnel since he was gifted the position many years ago. The dismal performance of the team for the past 10 years (six years failure to make the post-season) rests squarely on his aging shoulders. He is a hall of fame quarterback, but surely also a hall of shame executive.
To those touting freedom as their right, where is your freedom to love, accept, forgive and be kind to your fellow humans? Heal through your actions, don’t destroy through hateful words. Act in love and you will be free.
Great photo of our Colorado legislators saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the session over in Denver. I was almost proud to be an American until I studied the picture and saw all those masked people in the background. So, what was really going on was the Republicans, following their leader Hugh Mc-Kean of Loveland, were refusing to wear a mask in the chamber during the pledge. So much for being proud to be an American when our legislators engage in sheer foolishness like that!
District 51 is now telling staff to come to work unless you have a fever or vomiting, all in the name of being short-staffed! Just how is this keeping us safe? Only to secure the title of remaining open during a pandemic! The “self-care” push from D51 admin is nonsense.
Tina Peters announced her re-election campaign today. You have got to me kidding me. With a grand jury investigation starting in her mishandling of the election. If she is re-elected, I am moving out of this town. She does have a lot of misguided followers. She has embarrassed us nationally with her false accusations of election fraud. Good luck, Tina Peters.
Lauren Boebert, citizens will be asking you to fight for our democracy. Your opponents are many, led by none other than former President Barack Obama. Protect the liberties of the people in the 3rd Congressional District. Good luck.
Good to hear that Boebert is getting a run from other candidates. Better yet, it’s great to hear that a major platform from her opponent is increased mental health treatment. Knowing her, expect Boebert to take this as a personal attack.
I was perusing Boebert’s Twitter and noticed her avatar is of her holding a cup that says “Liberal Tears.” As a moderate liberal born and raised in Pueblo and a Western Slope resident since 2010 — both located in her congressional district — I am alarmed by her inability to represent all of her constituents and not just the ones with whom she completely agrees. It is immensely unprofessional and juvenile, which isn’t surprising considering her track record. Lauren, we pay your salary, so please do your job and represent all of us.
Now we have a second opponent to Boebert in the Republican primary. If Don Coram cannot explicitly state that Jan. 6, 2021, was a disgrace, that Biden won the election and that Boebert’s rhetoric is out of line, he should withdraw and give Marina Zimmerman a chance. Time for an honest Republican.
First, Democrats aren’t the only ones dissatisfied with Lauren Boebert on the Western Slope. Many Republicans and Independents don’t care much for her circus show either. Second, I saw today that Fox is promoting the idea of internment camps for the unvaccinated. I thought about it for a moment and then agreed. We do. We call them hospitals.
The city is busy discussing ways to spend the sales tax windfall (Stocker Stadium). Are there any discussions about returning the excess to the taxpayer?
The city wants to spend another $2 million on Stocker Stadium, but does not have the money to repair the Orchard Mesa Pool. Could this be part of the new Community Center plan?
Glad to see Will Jones dressing so professional at school board functions. I was taught to take my hat off indoors. Maybe clothes don’t make the man.
Matt Soper needs to resign after his comment about the striking workers on the eastern slope. He has shown his true colors on who he will represent and it’s not the working people.