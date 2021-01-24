On Monday when returning from a hike with my dogs, I happened upon a lady with a large, black garbage bag and shovel picking up all the waste left by dogs of irresponsible dog owners. When talking with her, I learned that this woman travels from one hiking area to another doing this. Although I thanked and commended her, I was saddened to see this woman (a true environmentalist) who cares about our open areas so much that she feels the need to do this. Dog owners, always carry a plastic bag and please pick up after your own dogs.
When is this gross fad of male beards going to fade away. I think that maybe one out of a thousand guys looks good with a beard. The others are so scraggly and gross. Surely the wives, girlfriends and the guys themselves cannot think they look great.
We wonder how much an average hospital stay for a COVID patient is, and are insurance companies paying for those stays? What do we do if we do not have insurance?
I read that the Bureau of Land Management is planning to spend $2.5 million to equip 250 officers with body cameras. That’s $10,000 each! I really hope that is not correct. If it is, it once again demonstrates that money given to the government evaporates away in a maelstrom of poor efficiency, low productivity, and bad decisions.
The empty City Market store on First Street or the old StarTek site would be excellent sites for vaccinations. Also expanding Americorps to 25,000 medical volunteers and 25,000 construction volunteers could be ready for our next national emergencies.
Here’s a solution for the city. It can invest in a new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 6&50 like they have in Fruita.
My friends in Denver and Pueblo have had the COVID vaccine. Seniors that wanted the vaccine have received it in Glenwood Springs. Most of my out-of-state friends have had the vaccine or have their appointments. First call to the health department, I was told you’ll receive a call this week, Second call, I was told you should receive a call in “several weeks.” Who is running this show for Mesa County?
If you’re easily rattled on the road, please don’t drive the east end of Broadway. You’ll be shaken and stirred.
Instead of wasting a heavily used parking lot for an events center, the city should consider purchasing the old Drive Train Industries property for events. The buildings are an eyesore, and it’s only one block off Main Street.
I recently had to book a last-minute flight to Dallas and want to give kudos to the Montrose County Regional Airport administration for landing the low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines and helping lower the cost to fly out of western Colorado. The ticket was considerably less than flying out of Grand Junction, and it also saved me a four-plus hour trip to DIA.
From my 1964 Dodge truck to my current 2019 truck — blinkers are not an option; they come with the vehicle. I would appreciate more use of them.
The irony that a private company like Twitter can ban whomever they want, but you can be sued for blocking another individual from posting on your personal account.
Executive order requiring masks be worn on federal property? Sorry, that’s a no-go for me. I will not be wearing a mask cross-country skiing.