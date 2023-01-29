Now that AI can completely generate your editorials, entirely due to lack of original ideas or thoughts, perhaps you can serve a new role in society by learning how to code. If the coal workers in Craig can simply be repurposed as nuclear plant engineers or recreational adventure guides, as opposed to reality, which is them being completely replaced, then you should have no problems switching careers.

What does it say about our country’s health care system when a young woman needs a cornhole tournament to help pay for her deserved care? Spaghetti dinners, Go Fund Me accounts, etc. are a shameful way to support families. People don’t like to hear it, but if we were less arrogant as a country we could look to other countries for examples of systems that work better and have better outcomes. A health issue shouldn’t bankrupt anyone.