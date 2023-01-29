Now that AI can completely generate your editorials, entirely due to lack of original ideas or thoughts, perhaps you can serve a new role in society by learning how to code. If the coal workers in Craig can simply be repurposed as nuclear plant engineers or recreational adventure guides, as opposed to reality, which is them being completely replaced, then you should have no problems switching careers.
What does it say about our country’s health care system when a young woman needs a cornhole tournament to help pay for her deserved care? Spaghetti dinners, Go Fund Me accounts, etc. are a shameful way to support families. People don’t like to hear it, but if we were less arrogant as a country we could look to other countries for examples of systems that work better and have better outcomes. A health issue shouldn’t bankrupt anyone.
Caution: Don’t go in your attic looking for heirlooms or boxed folders. My spouse wrapped some of the latter in orange tape and I am fearful it warrants a classified visit from those black op cars and suited guys in dark sunshades.
The new superintendent needs to work on improving morale for the employees that work for District 51, preserving teachers jobs while keeping schools open and not creating more administrative jobs. They plan to add more layers to the already top-heavy administrative staff. How many directors and executive directors does District 51 they need?
So the city of Grand Junction spends a half million dollars on a new concrete machine and is committed to building 9.2 miles of concrete trail with city employees. And yet the city manager says, “We don’t plan on getting into the concrete business.” Seriously? Someone needs to take the city credit card away from Greg Caton!
I was glad to see the Colorado State Patrol announce a campaign to focus on aggressive driving violations, long overdue. My question is that not an everyday requirement of being a state trooper?
Appears that City Markets have discontinued drop-off bins to recycle plastic bags. Their rationale is that people were “dipping in” them to retrieve used bags to then use? Seems icky to me, but now could The Daily Sentinel discontinue the practice of putting the Sunday Sentinel in plastic bags? It’s not necessary since the Sunday paper isn’t a whole lot bigger than other days. Thank you.
I guess the terms of discontinue or eliminate don’t show up in the cowboy dictionary where the recent submitter said that plastic bags are now outlawed. To help you further nod in agreement donned in your cowboy hat, we did outlaw lead paint that kids lick for brain damage. We did outlaw public smoking to reduce cancer. We did outlaw the high cost of insulin drugs. Need I go on?
The peak energy usage hours were explained on a local TV news station recently. I called Xcel Energy, because the peak billing was not listed on my bill. I learned that since my meter is not new enough it does not break down my usage into peak hours. I was told that they are installing them across the state, but Grand Junction is not even on the list yet.
Now they come up with high egg prices are due to gouging. Back to the Casablanca reference that “I’m shocked, shocked.” Consumers are further being duped as the yokes are on us.
It is the time of year when most of us cringe with the knowledge that the state Legislature is in session and the Democrat’s pudgy little fists are eagerly pounding asinine legislation just as fast as they can. All the while they ignore the fact that the majority of the skyrocketing costs of heating and cooling our homes can be directly laid at the feet of their poorly conceived “green” agenda. It’s time to wake up people and get these people out of our Legislature.
After the midterm elections one would have thought that the Republican Party would have concern over its radical wing, which seems to have taken over the party and threatens the decency of our country. However the actions of this faction of the party are more full of hatred and racism than ever. If this theme prevails in our country we will become a country dominated by anger and meanness. It is truly alarming.
Well, we are 24 days into 2023 and there have been 39 mass shootings. Still our country does virtually nothing significant to reduce these deaths. Every single one of us should be ashamed. If we’re not, we have a major problem and a lack of human decency.