Correction: Last week’s You Said It included an incorrect description of District 51’s COVID-19 guidelines. The district asked students and staff who test positive to isolate for five days. They are allowed to return after that, if they do not have symptoms.
Thank you Bernie, Thea, Dennis, George, Kirk and Tim. Your commentary gives me hope democracy will prevail. Hope and many more voices like yours will drown out the negative ones. We cannot let the freedom haters take hold of our beautiful country. Speak up and vote. That’s the loudest voice of all.
Jim Spehar’s outstanding Jan. 16 opinion piece about COVID was spot on. I do not need to add anything more.
Maybe the best way for us taxpayers to understand the costs that we are paying for this ongoing public lying marathon is to either have the county create a specific expenditure line item in the public Quarterly Budget Report or include a special line item on your annual tax statement probably, if ranked, equivalent to your school tax assessment. Either way, expect your ears to steam!
I am spending the winter in Costa Rica and thought you might be interested in how they are handling the pandemic. We recently went in the Walmart in Liberia. It was busy and we didn’t see one person without a mask nor hear one person complain. Just this week an expat living here full time was able to get her third Pfizer booster.
Janice Rich has a long record of public service. I simply cannot fathom that she voted in favor of amendments to thank Capitol Hill insurrectionists, dispute Joe Biden’s win and support the ongoing shenanigans of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Janice, what are you thinking?! I can never cast another vote for you.
I am disappointed in Reps. Rich and Soper for voting blindly for partisan amendments, which promoted lies and insurrection and undermine law and order and the professional work of our district attorney. I had previously thought they were rational decision makers, but now I see they are followers and not leaders. I do appreciate their acknowledgment and regret for voting for these divisive amendments.
As a registered Republican for many years, I am for the first time tempted to change my affiliation. There are so many people that are so out of touch with the people they are elected to serve. They are radical. They are first and foremost self-serving. I think this way because I don’t want to be known as part of the party that supports people like Boebert, Peters and the like. I wonder what could happen if all of the people from both parties, that are not extreme radicals, left and created and formed a new one? Imagine what could be accomplished!
In politics it’s usually Republican versus Democrat and it’s a fair fight for both. Rep. Lauren Boebert, though, must fight against two opponents, the Democrats and The Daily Sentinel. The Sentinel is always negative toward Rep. Boebert and never writes anything good or positive. District 3 elected her, for goodness sake. I’m not the only one who thinks Rep. Boebert is being picked on. The Sentinel may be driving voters to Lauren’s side due to your negative treatment.
My grandkid asked me if I wanted to play that virtual game called Mine Sweep. I told him I’ve been there, done that, having just returned from North Avenue avoiding those potholes. And no I replied, I do not have a nerve condition. Both my hands and steering wheel are still shivering from the trip.
So the taxpayers will provide and subsidize daycare for the employees of the city of Grand Junction. Amazing. It must be nice to use taxpayer dollars to benefit yourself. So many parents struggle to find care for their children, they obviously do not have the resources of taxpayer money. The city came to the voters asking for additional tax money to build new fire stations and hire more police officers. The taxpayers gave it to them. Funny how we never got the chance to vote on providing city employees daycare for their children. Flush with cash, the city is looking for ways to spend some money, especially on themselves.
If you have been down to the Blue Heron boat ramp, you will know that the access road into the area and part of the parking lot are full of many, many potholes. When is the city going to get this highly used area graded so that one doesn’t get bucked out of the vehicle seat?
If a prosecutor uses a tool mark expert at trial to convict a defendant, that expert should have to prove his expertise by correctly selecting a tool from a sample of 100 identical tools. How many people are incarcerated on opinions and junk science?