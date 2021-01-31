My wife and I volunteered at the Mesa County Covid Vaccination effort at the convention center and it was very well organized and staffed. The process was simple and took ~1/2 hour for those who got vaccinated. Sign up and get your shots when you are scheduled. Kudos to Mesa County health department!
Thank you to the staff and volunteers at Family West Hospital for their wonderful work and attitudes administering the COVID vaccine. You made the process so simple and easy, even for senior citizens. The kindness and respect you showed was greatly appreciated.
I'm so frustrated trying to sign up for the Covid vaccine through the Public Health. I signed both my husband and myself for the vaccine since we are over 70. We were supposed to get a verification email. We did not receive the verification so I signed us up again. Still no verification. Have no idea if we are on the list or not. Trust me, they do not answer phones at the Department of Health.
How come I find it much easier to get a Covid shot than getting a real person on the phone at Spectrum cable? Times five times this morning, I give up.
I am tired of my tax dollars going to things that I do not believe in or stand for. I am going to stop paying them.
Congratulations to soon to be former CMU President Tim Foster. Enjoy your deserved retirement for a year and then please come back and challenge Lauren Boebert for 3rd Congressional District. We need experience, vision, leadership, strategic policy making, intelligence, integrity, political chops and consensus building. Please, Tim, Please. #Foster4Co3CD!
The political trendiness nowadays from lawmakers is to ratchet up how transparent they are or will be. Heck, the ultimate end game of complete transparency is being invisible. Isn't that how most lawmakers go about earning their keep?
I wish citizens were as interested in regulating their government as they are in regulating their neighbors freedom.
I recently moved here from Ohio. I was shocked to learn when I went to register my car in this state, that the Colorado legislators encourage their residents to drive old, rusted-out, air-polluting vehicles. My car is new with all the safety features that help prevent me from having accidents and polluting the environment, and because of that, I am paying top dollar for my registration. The older your vehicle, the less you pay. Something is wrong here.
After reading Riecke Claussen's piece about Lincoln Park I would have to agree. We've lived a block away for 16 years and enjoy the park and all that it has to offer, but finding a parking spot at my own house is always a problem during Rockies games, graduation ceremonies and other activities. We need off street parking as we have no garage. Please reconsider locating a new Community Center here. Thank you.
Mesa County Health Department has been doing an excellent job with their Covid Vaccination Clinic. They moved their operations from the Health Department to Two Rivers Convention Center and now have more room to eventually offer these life saving vaccines to all of Mesa County. They have created the infrastructure and have gathered their staff and a multitude of medical and non medical volunteers. This competent team is ready to provide shots to more and more people as the supply catches up. It will it come and Mesa County, again, will prove to be superb place to live as we move forward and overcome this pandemic! Do the right thing: Get vaccinated when it is your turn and thank those that are making it happen in your back yard!
Thank you to the City Council for finally getting things moving on bringing cannabis stores to Grand Junction. Never been a better time. I urge all residents to vote to make this happen; and if you're still worried about too many negatives, my best advice is to continue to educate yourselves, and others, and the cannabis industry will do the same.
We recently received our COVID vaccination at Mesa County Health. After seeing and reading about the log jams elsewhere, we were positively shocked that the entire process took only 30 minutes including waiting 15 minute after receiving the jab in case of a rare adverse reaction. Keep up the good work.
It was a total nightmare trying to schedule our 1B COVID vaccination with Mesa County Public Health. Tried several times and finally I, not my wife, got scheduled. Both of us qualified. Could not have been harder.
There is only one way to deal with government overreach like requiring masks on hiking trails on public lands. Ignore it.