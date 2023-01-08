Thank you neighbor! After shoveling the minimum amount of my driveway on Thursday morning, intending to finish after work, I came home to find my wonderful neighbor had done it all for me! In a world where we barely acknowledge our neighbors with a wave, I am grateful for this true act of kindness. Thank you Pear Park neighbor. I appreciate you.
I have been a strong supporter of Rep. Lauren Boebert, but with this latest fiasco of her voting against Rep. McCarthy as Speaker of the House, I believe she just committed political suicide. I will not vote for her again.
I can’t think of a better way for our dear Representative Boebert to completely render herself useless in terms of providing legislation that will benefit us here in western Colorado than to oppose the person who approves the flow of all legislation and committee assignments, the Speaker of the House. The only thing that might be just a bit worse is if the Democrats hustle up a few moderate Republicans and retain control of the speakership. Either way, we are without effective representation here in western Colorado for two more years.
Boebert is giving us yet another reason to be embarrassed that she represents the 3rd District. Remember this next time she runs.
Do you think The Sentinel could possibly stop the outright hatred of Congresswoman Boebert? She was elected by the people of the district. Is it possible that you all can accept it and move on?
I had high hopes for our new City Council, and initially gave them credit for being able to make difficult decisions and for being less secretive than former councils. However, when it comes to marijuana dispensaries. they have been completely inept and appear to be trying to make the process so confusing that they cannot be held accountable for their choices. They have also seemed to have been less than transparent, if not deceptive, about the future of the Orchard Mesa pool.
Is there a reason why the city has not published the updated names of all the companies currently in the marijuana lottery? Are some companies being denied for code violations while other companies approved with those same violations? Is this truly a fair process?
Since the people voted to approve the sale of marijuana in Grand Junction in April 2021, it is a real shame that neither the Orchard Mesa Pool nor the community center can be funded by the city. I hate to think about the total tax dollars that could have been utilized for these projects. Shame, shame, shame that there is such procrastination in collecting tax that could have been available from the businesses waiting to open.
Parents. The best civics lesson you can educate your kids is to all watch the the segment of Casablanca where the police magistrate says, “I am shocked... shocked” (that gambling is going on). Just fill in the ensemble discussion with 1. I am shocked: The OM Pool is going to close 2. I paid more taxes than that ex-guy who left the White House and 3. potholes are are to be admired, not filled. All truisms to pass down to your lineage.
In regards to the article from Thursday, Jan. 5, on page 2, about the video of the women being removed from Amtrak for a disorderly dog, the very first sentence described the women as being Black. Their race has nothing to do with the fact that their dog was aggressive and making a mess of the train car. It’s disappointing to me that the Sentinel staff has continued to add to the racial disparity when it’s not a racial issue. It’s a dog ownership issue.
It’s a good thing reintroducing wolves was left up to the voters. Folks with the CPW have already shown their bias against them through their words and deeds. As if science would have decided the issue, if left up to them. Many of us on the Western Slope would like to see an ecosystem as close to how it was, before disturbance by humans and bovines. Maybe they should consider renaming the agency the Colorado Division of Deer, Elk and Trout.
Many of us have lots of cardboard boxes that end up in the landfill. Did you know that a box cannot be recycled with any tape, labels or staples on it? Consider donating your good, reusable boxes to a small local independent packaging business. Remove or mark out your address and just drop them off along with air bags, “peanuts.” etc. They will be glad to have them and it is a practical thing to do.