Thank you neighbor! After shoveling the minimum amount of my driveway on Thursday morning, intending to finish after work, I came home to find my wonderful neighbor had done it all for me! In a world where we barely acknowledge our neighbors with a wave, I am grateful for this true act of kindness. Thank you Pear Park neighbor. I appreciate you.

I have been a strong supporter of Rep. Lauren Boebert, but with this latest fiasco of her voting against Rep. McCarthy as Speaker of the House, I believe she just committed political suicide. I will not vote for her again.