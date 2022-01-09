My neighbor just told me that a couple shoveled the snow off of my sidewalks while we are out of town. I have no idea who they are, but I am so thankful for their thoughtfulness and will pay it forward. I hated to think of all the folks that regularly walk in my downtown neighborhood having to navigate through the ice that could stick around for a while, so really appreciate this random act of kindness. Happy New Year! Let’s all try to be a little more kind to each other.
It is tragic to drive around the valley during a blizzard and see all the livestock out in the weather without any shelter. If you have animals, you have a moral obligation to take care of them. A three-sided shed is not that expensive.
Talk about taking the easy way out! Central now has a beautiful new logo!
If one wants resolution or for another to understand their position, they generally have a conversation. So for those who continue to appear at public meetings, for no other purpose than to grandstand, you are accomplishing nothing. If you are truly concerned, call or email your representative and have a conversation.
Hmmm, the CEO of Mind Springs resigns after some dissatisfaction with the way things have been run. Part of the issue is a lack of financial transparency. And the interim CEO is the current chief financial officer. What am I missing? Wouldn’t he be part of the issue with lack of financial transparency?
Had occasion to be in the Maverick bookstore today and was curious as to why there are no Maverick Grandma or Maverick Grandpa shirts for sale there. As a proud grandparent, I would be very happy to wear the Maverick colors if they were available. Can this be remedied in the future?
Will someone with more influence than me please convince the former CMU president to run for congress? We deserve to be represented by someone who cares more about Congressional District 3 than their publicity. Please Mr. Foster, please challenge the incumbent. You have my vote!
If it were at all feasible financially and physically, my wife and I would move from Grand Junction and Mesa County to get away from the craziness of Representative Boebert, Clerk Peters and the new three-person School Board. We have lived in other Republican-dominated places — several in Arizona. However, they were governed by “real” Republicans upholding traditional conservative views.
No, Rep. Boebert, you aren’t building anything. You are turning moderate voters like me away from the Republican Party. However much fun it may be to anger the liberals, it isn’t enough, and you would clearly rather grandstand than accomplish anything for your district.
I was disappointed that the Sentinel gave Boebert all that space in the paper. She does not represent us all and loves the attention.
I am amazed at what Lauren Boebert gets by with. In the interview with The Daily Sentinel she was quoted as saying she had introduced all of these bills, but the Democrats didn’t let any of them pass and then with her big campaign announcement, she was bragging about all of these bills she introduced and succeeded in getting them passed. What is it, Lauren? Quite honestly, I do not believe a word you say. It took you how many times to just get your campaign money straight? I think you have a problem telling the truth!
Looking forward to Boebert’s upcoming book and hopefully in a pop-up version for an easy read. Best to see an autograph signing at our shooting range in De Beque Canyon. I will make sure I have a full roll of toilet paper to sit and enjoy the read.
So Sentinel, after your glowing, almost two full-page profile of Lauren Boebert on Dec. 31, how many of the people who canceled their subscriptions over your “mistreatment” of her have put their money where their mouth is and resubscribed? Zero? Uh-huh. Thought so.
If the Sentinel writers followed that letter writer’s request to reflect the values and attitudes of the community, in a historical sense it would be a defendant in the Nuremberg Trials if it kowtowed to the 1939 Berlin crowd.
What a stark contrast on how people gain knowledge. One group arrives at a decision by using facts, science and logic. The other group is driven by time-worn jingles such as “go by your gut” or “use common sense” or “just doing what my pappy taught me.” I doubt that we made it to the moon following the later.