We drove over to Palisade’s Veterans Memorial Park on the Fourth of July to see what it was like. Simply the best version of a small town July Fourth celebration. Particularly the Palisade High School band and its percussion section. Lots of smiles and good people of all ages. We came away with good feelings.
I found the best-kept secret in Grand Junction: a used bookstore at the church across from Grand Junction High School. It is located by the church’s playground. There is a sign outside that says BOOKDROP, but inside are thousands of books of every genre and they’re only $2 each. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Thanks to the Taco Bell staff, Christy and Rhonda and the gang, for making Grand Junction resident nonagenarian David Odelberg’s 90th birthday a special day filled with laughter. They host David and his dear friends every Taco Tuesday and are a special part of his life. His children thank you, sincerely.
When is the highway department going to start repairing Highway 50 from Orchard Mesa south to Lands End Road? This stretch is rapidly deteriorating with huge cracks, potholes and numerous bumps. With the increased traffic and excessive speeders in this unpatrolled area, it is already very dangerous without the highway condition.
The Fourth of July, people woke up in the morning hoping to be productive with all of their friends. Little did they know that a new fear was going to haunt them. They must now worry that someone has chosen to execute them.
I truly believe that not until one of our congressmen visits the site of a mass shooting and sees the carnage will there be anything done about the assault weapons in this country. Maybe when he or she has to identify a loved one by their DNA, it will get across to him or her that these weapons need to be banned. Their only purpose is to kill people. They are not hunting guns. How many more mass shootings must we have?
Those new gun laws are not adequate. Wasted time. I’d like to see a law that actually does something positive and keeps repeat offenders off the street.
How about baseball pays for the artificial turf at Suplizio? Seriously, AstroTurf for graduations? City parks and rec is here for the health and well-being of all ages and multi-use. That $2 million could upgrade Orchard Mesa’s indoor pool and start building a recreation center for 365-day use.
The Sentinel had it half-right in their July 6 editorial when they printed, “The American people don’t want gas prices to go down by 18 cents; they want it to go down by two to three dollars,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a statement. We have to agree with Boebert on this one. If our lawmakers want to solve the structural reasons for higher prices or to tackle corporate malfeasance, they can do what they were elected to do by putting pen to paper and passing some legislation. That would do more good than a short election-season tax break. I submit that “passing legislation” and Biden’s fantastically damaging executive actions aimed at curtailing oil and gas production is 95% of what got us to $5 gas prices! Always, the left’s misguided answer to most everything is “pass more legislation.”
In regards to your editorial that we are not as patriotic as we used to be in 2003 — I hate surveys! Every time I go to see a medical person or a medical facility in Grand Junction, I get a survey asking me about my visit. How satisfied are you? How satisfied can one be? Very, extremely or moderately? If I were asked, “How proud are you to be an American?” Extremely, very, moderately, plainly, just a little, just a skosh or ... Give me a break! Damn those surveys! Plus most of the surveys one gets are loaded questions. How upset are you that the (Democrats or Republicans) have totally ruined this country? And Robocall surveys don’t deserve one second of my time on the phone. I’m proud to be an American, but don’t put extra words in my mouth to see if I’m extremely, very or moderately proud. Proud, ‘nuff said.
I wish therapy was less expensive. A friend had enough money for six sessions and needs more but cannot afford it. She is left hanging with her issues. I think society would be better off if more of us could do therapy, but it is too expensive for a lot of us.
OMG! Another laughable letter in the July 6 Sentinel. Why is it necessary to wait for a more appropriate time to print a negative (yet truthful) article about the ongoing antics of Tina Peters?
If law enforcement officials do not enforce laws they disagree with but are sworn to uphold, do I have the right to choose which laws I want to obey?