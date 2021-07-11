Cemetery flowers: Why just scoop them in a pile and destroy them? I agree with the lady that left a message here recently. Why not let daycare centers, preschoolers, kindergartens, etc., use them to make gifts for Mother’s Day?
It’s so embarrassing to live in Grand Junction. Lauren Boebert with “Needle Nazis” and Avelo Airlines pulls out of Grand Junction after only three months. What a goof-ball place.
I can’t remember how many times I have been passed on a double yellow line on South Camp or Monument roads while I was going the posted speed limit. These drivers usually end up 20-250 feet ahead when we get to the first stoplight or wherever they pull off. They need to leave five minutes earlier and obey the rules of the road.
So a Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee didn’t like a law about wolf reintroduction passed by the people of the great state of Colorado. I don’t like that law either, but no one gave me the authority to decide which laws to follow. He reminds me of the county sheriffs who decided they were above the Red Flag law. The fabric of our country is we follow the laws and vote out the people who pass laws we don’t like.
Property values in Mesa County increased this year, but the county’s assessments have jumped even higher. The Realtors whom I have consulted don’t suggest listing my property for anything close to what the county says it is worth. There is no way to realistically determine the value of any property without assessing its condition, but a house that is over 100 years old, and shows no permits issued for renovations, is not gaining value as fast as the market would suggest. Homeowners cannot protect themselves from arbitrary and inflated assessments, but I am going to be voting against any property tax increases for any purpose to protest against mine.
For years, one particular company had about the cheapest gas in the area, and I used that company almost exclusively. That company now consistently has the highest prices for its gas. Guess where I no longer get my gas?
I’ll bet the Sentinel comes to regret the decision to have the paper printed in Montrose. Really, a newspaper with no printing press of their own. That’s like going to a restaurant with no kitchen in Grand Junction while someone in Fruita is doing the cooking. Good luck, but I’ll bet it doesn’t work.
I thoroughly enjoy the Sentinel articles by Tom Hesse about his (mis)adventures in the outdoors.
When is St. Mary’s Hospital going to fix the problem with their parking lot? It is 8 a.m. and I am sitting here watching the patient lot totally fill up with 90% employees. This is awful for the patients. Most of the time when I come here, I am unable to find a parking spot due to the employee cars that are not supposed to be there from what I’ve heard. I don’t understand why they don’t crack down and make things easier for us, the patients, who pay their wages.
Mesa County seniors, I feel your pain. Dial up any 800 number and you play Russian roulette. You either get a Third World correspondent learning the intricacies of the English language or a work release convict learning how to argue with the consumer over a dispute given the root cause of why one ended up in this station of life.