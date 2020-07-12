Once again, thank you to the awesome people at our Grand Junction VA Medical Center. Thank you ICU Staff. Thank you, third floor staff. Thank you CLC Staff. Thank you for taking wonderful care of my “Tough Old Englishman” hubby. He is doing well at home…. thanks to each one of you.
If for no other reason, please wear a mask so that children can go to school in the fall and won’t need to be homeschooled again. We have been fortunate in our valley to have low COVID-19 numbers but those numbers are climbing. If that continues, we won’t be able to return to school.
Does every vehicle in Grand Junction have to remove their mufflers and sound like a poor man’s junk before they start getting stopped and ticketed? ( That’s money for the county).
I wonder what it would take to get rid of the cotton-producing cottonwood trees?
Nobody’s rights are violated when they are dangerous to others. Thank you, Costco, for implementing a “no mask, no enter” policy. The threats of dropping memberships has not occurred.
Many have supported tennis in this community and the Western Slope Open for years, but are disappointed with the attempt to move forward with it this year amidst an ongoing pandemic. While the ideas of organizers are admirable, they do not go nearly far enough. Where are the requirements to wear masks to and from matches, to safe distance at all times when not playing, and to minimize or restrict the spectators that will gather to watch the? The Health Department allows this to happen and watch our coronavirus count continue to rise. “Normalcy” has no place during a pandemic.
My husband, Jim Deering, would like to see an exquisite restaurant with a revolving top floor built on the southwest side of the Fifth Street hill where the Gunnison River flows into the Colorado River. Seating would be arranged to take in the beautiful views. It would also be great to take a gondola ride across the Colorado River and land inside the restaurant. The lower floor could be a fast-food restaurant where people from the River Trail could stop. It would be great if some people that love this valley would contribute money to this project.
Isn’t it time to get two lanes going into the monument? One lane for those who have to pay, one lane for those with a pass that can be scanned, like with airport parking.
Solitary confinement is extremely uncalled for and has caused immeasurable misery for our family members who are so isolated! We see greatly increased depression and anxiety, more severe dementia and plain old failure to thrive! There are more reasonable and compassionate ideas to use, and severe punishments for any facility that does not comply. Let our families be together within reason!
Fellow citizens, in these times our churches are struggling to meet the basic needs of salaries and everyday bills, please consider making an extra gift to help out at this time. Many of us are unable to attend but our tithe is still needed. God continues to bless us all!
My wife and I were recently talking with fellow departing travelers at the airport and the question came up as to what happened to the large wonderful portrait of Chief Ouray that hung above the ticket counters? I assume it is part of the city’s art collection and we were wondering where it is now displayed. We were also wondering who the artist was.