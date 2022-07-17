Millions of gallons of water are used annually to irrigate residential and non-residential landscapes — parks, golf courses and sport fields. Water use in all landscapes can be significantly reduced by using efficient and regionally appropriate designs, plant selection and irrigation practices. Mesa County Planning Department should require X% of xeriscape, planning, installing and maintaining beautiful, water-efficient landscapes for all new construction. In addition, consider a Grass-to-Xeriscape Landscape Incentive.
I was shocked and disgusted by the treatment of the family from Florida, vacationing in Mesa County. I can’t believe people can be so disrespectful, rude and childish. What a fine example you are setting for your child. I hope this family from Florida knows that these jerks don’t represent the majority here in Mesa County, and they will return someday. I am sorry that you were subjected to such disgusting treatment.
The recent editorial on the Orchard Mesa Pool points out that the collected fees only cover 50% of the costs. Do the Lincoln Park pool and golf course fees cover the entire costs? Will the fees at the new community center cover 100% of the cost?
Traveling North Avenue used to loosen my dentures. Now it loosens my so-called permanent dental implants.
Really looking forward to the new Grand Junction High School being completed before the 24 Road and G Road construction project. Maybe the Broncos will have a new stadium before the roundabout is built. What an embarrassment for the contractor and City Public Works Department.
The city continues to dump money into Las Colonias and Dos Rios, but what about the roads to get there? City officials should be embarrassed with the conditions of our roads. I’ve been on Forest Service roads that are smoother than here in Grand Junction. Fixing our roads would sure be a good way to spend some of the large tax revenue they talk about each month.
Rent is free in Grand Junction, according to the judges that will not enforce the laws to kick out the non-payers. Landlords are being stuck with renters that do not pay their rent, but the landlords still have to pay their taxes. Something wrong here? Time to vote these judges out just like the non-payers.
Property management. When you call property management, you leave your phone number and email address. No one calls or sends an email. If the owner knew this was happening, he might change his ways. You can use tax assessor and fine the property owner. I have called most of the property management and still have not heard a word. Next thing is to call the owners.
I do not believe that religion and men coupled together have anything to do with women. When the women got the right to vote, it took years. The men felt like the women should just do what men thought they should. I wanted to go to college, and I was told by my father that I was to get married, have babies and raise them. What you are talking about is men being men.
An ER doctor describes victims of AR-15 bullets as liquefying organs. Shouldn’t these guns only be used for police or military use? I’m a longtime elk hunter, but I have no business owning one of the killing machines.
About that “high capacity” magazine law, it’s unconstitutional. The Supreme Court sent a couple of cases that referred to other state’s versions of that law back to the Appeals court with the instructions to review them in light of the current decision. Anyone who understood the U.S. Constitution would have known that the “high capacity magazine” law was unconstitutional. But Democrats only care about laws when they can use them to grab other people’s money or exercise power.
The support Peters received from Mesa County was in no way a surprise to me. You Trumpers must only tell each other how transparent the Mesa County election system is, stop the B.S., you control every function in this county and you have shown you will operate above the law. However, Griswold is no dummy, she saw the votes Peter’s received, I can only hope she remains steadfast in her effort to make sure my vote is counted.
How many more drank Tina Peters’ Kool-Aid? She is a danger to herself, this community and our nation!
If we keep electing far-right politicians with the Supreme Court’s makeup, our country will end up looking more like Afghanistan rather than the land of the free. If you don’t think it will affect you and your family, you would be kidding yourself.