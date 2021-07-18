A large percentage of Mesa County people have not been vaccinated. Across the U.S., our status in our state, Colorado, is at the top of being not vaccinated. Our medical facilities are filled with Delta variant patients. People are dying because they refused vaccination. For your sake as well as mine, and my family, get vaccinated. A little prick in your arm can save you from dying, as well as anybody you care about.
For those of us from academic institutions that strive for academic excellence, the article on our outgoing president reads like the accomplishments of a civil engineer. Equivocating bricks-and- mortar growth to implied academic excellence is a story yet to be told.
Affordable housing, no such thing, but we can do better. It’s time the city changed its zoning to allow additional dwelling units to be built in the core of the city. Although the current zoning allows this, it also restricts the allowable size to 10% of the existing house. This is way too small. Other cities are approving realistically sized accessory dwellings and even providing free pre-approved plans. Let’s do it right, housing for the underserved and supplemental income for the homeowner.
I received the Pfizer COVID shot in late March. I am not magnetic, I don’t believe I have been chipped so Bill Gates can track me, my DNA is still recognized and the vaccine didn’t give me COVID-19, and I haven’t contracted this disease. So it is hard for me to understand why there are still those out there believing all of these conspiracies. Get vaccinated to protect me if you don’t care about yourself.
Can someone explain to me why one would celebrate the birth of our nation by breaking the law? There were an awful lot of “go up and blow up” fireworks out there on July 3rd and 4th. Allowing the sale of legal fireworks and asking the public not to use them until (maybe) next year because of the drought doesn’t work.
Like so many people, I am confused why wolves are being introduced West of the Continental Divide when those in the metropolitan areas, especially the Boulder and Denver area, are the people who voted for their reintroduction. Why aren’t they being released around Morrison, Evergreen, Boulder and Fort Collins? They could then enjoy these majestic predators closer to their own homes. It’s much easier to vote for something happening in someone else’s backyard than your own. If being released in western Colorado, only those west of the divide should have been allowed to vote on this issue.
I want to give kudos to all the firefighters and the helicopter pilot that fought the fire. I personally want to thank the Lands End Fire Department. Without all the help from everyone, there would be some houses that wouldn’t be here now. Thanks so much!
The Colorado Mesa landscaping department deserves high praise. The grounds and flower gardens are beautiful.
Since marijuana tax revenues will go to parks and recreation, it would be great to see the latest plans from the city on the community center. Could the city conduct listening sessions like they did for marijuana?
Restrictive voter laws not only unfairly affect minorities, but the entire working class. How many of you can take off four hours from work to stand in line to vote? Punitive voter legislation is designed to enable the wealthy to remain in control. When legislators say they are preventing voter fraud, which is nearly nonexistent, they are trying to prevent you, the working backbone of our nation, from exercising your constitutional right.