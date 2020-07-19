Once again, thank you to the awesome people at our Grand Junction VA Medical Center. Thank you ICU Staff. Thank you 3rd floor Staff. Thank you CLC Staff. Thank you for taking wonderful care of my “Tough Old Englishman” hubby. He is doing well at home … thanks to each one of you.
It is high time the local citizens took matters in their own hands and pass a law placing a moratorium on development. Other areas have done it. The county and city have never said no to any development!
I got drafted and went to war for the young people of this country, and now they won’t wear a mask for me.
So Scott Tipton paid 128,000 to Clear Creek Consultants from his campaign money, and all he did was send out one email.
It is so interesting that on local news, the rep from the Sheriff’s Office says “No fireworks,” yet every night there are big fireworks going off, not your sparklers but big kaboom ones! Police department says “to expect them through the weekend.” So when the Fire Department has to go on a call to put out a fire, who pays? I am sure it is not the person shooting off fireworks.
After spending most of the night worrying that some of my neighbors were going to burn down my neighborhood, I concluded that in years when Mesa County imposes a fire ban, the sale of fireworks should also be banned. Apparently people are too selfish and immature to be able to purchase fireworks and not to set them off.
It’s interesting to see how many corporations are willing to jump on the Black Lives Matter bandwagon, as well as the boycott of Facebook because of its policies, but those same corporations won’t require masks or face coverings of their customers in an effort to safeguard their own employees. I say boycott all organizations that don’t require face coverings during a pandemic!
It is known that only 10% of Colorado’s population hunts and fishes (buy licenses). Why do wolf proponents continue to advocate the introduction process is to be funded and managed by an agency supported by only 10% of the people in Colorado? The Colorado Legislature tabled legislation this session to approve funding for wolf introduction, as they could not find an entity to carry this burden. If non-hunters and non-fishermen get to vote on this issue, then funds should come from the general fund.
Visited Las Colonias with a friend from Alaska last week. We really enjoyed the walk and all the new amenities completed so far. The path was busy with all sorts of visitors, hiking, biking, tubing, just to name a few. The only issue was bike riders traveling way too fast, dodging in and out of pedestrians. I think we need a speed limit before someone gets into a serious accident.
Note on trail etiquette during COVID-19: To you pairs or groups on Serpents Trail, we are not moving over in single file so that you can have the whole middle of the trail. We’re trying for 6 feet of distance for ourselves and for you.
It’s hard to understand Mesa County’s blinders-on stance concerning COVID-19. Full-scale openings are happening, including schools if D51 administrators get their way. The fact is, blanket openings in other states have caused rapid and severe spikes in cases and deaths. People here aren’t even making minuscule attempts at wearing masks, etc., in total disregard for the wishes of others. Travelers are returning bringing with them the sure-fire bet some are infected. We will be on a fast track to becoming a hot spot if we don’t wise up ASAP.
I am part of the minority that did not support the legalization of marijuana and still do not support its use. But I have a chuckle now when I see stories of massive illegal grows being shut down by law enforcement. We, as a society, have said production and consumption of the drug is no big deal. Why then do we put so many resources into shutting down grow operations? Tax revenue, that’s why. The government wants their cut. Our law enforcement have become just tax law enforcers, “Revenuers” if you will.
I am concerned about all the talk of removing statues or anything else that depicts the history of our country. I am fearful the next step will be to eliminate the teaching of history in our schools. Just like personal life history, we need to acknowledge the good, the bad, and the ugly! It is that history that makes us who we are. Destroying statues is like sweeping dust under the rug so no one sees it. We need to do is face up to that history, learn from it, and make a better future for us all.
Oh my goodness, I can now sleep soundly at night knowing that the Gunnison sage-grouse numbers are up for this year. Does the general population really care about these birds? Let’s focus our energies on taking care of people, feeding our hungry, housing the homeless, and so on...focus on the truly important things in life.