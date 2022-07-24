Looking at the new images produced by the James Webb Space Telescope and thinking about what an incredibly infinitesimal place we occupy in the universe, I wonder what we might discover and where we might go if we could just set aside our petty bickering and come together in a common purpose. I know... what a naive, pollyannaish idea. Where’s my sign, I have to go protest... something or the other.

Sunday’s Daily Sentinel had an article about the Conjunction Junction project, which will be built on the old City Market site at First and Rood. Apartment buildings to house one and two bedroom units are proposed, which are estimated at $65 million to build. I understand the need for apartments, but did not see parking space planned for at least 800 automobiles? You say: less or more? How many have the engineers allowed for? I see a major problem growing that is already an issue in the downtown area.