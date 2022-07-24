Looking at the new images produced by the James Webb Space Telescope and thinking about what an incredibly infinitesimal place we occupy in the universe, I wonder what we might discover and where we might go if we could just set aside our petty bickering and come together in a common purpose. I know... what a naive, pollyannaish idea. Where’s my sign, I have to go protest... something or the other.
Sunday’s Daily Sentinel had an article about the Conjunction Junction project, which will be built on the old City Market site at First and Rood. Apartment buildings to house one and two bedroom units are proposed, which are estimated at $65 million to build. I understand the need for apartments, but did not see parking space planned for at least 800 automobiles? You say: less or more? How many have the engineers allowed for? I see a major problem growing that is already an issue in the downtown area.
Wolves should only be “reintroduced” to counties that voted for it. Durango, Denver, Boulder should get the wolves, not anywhere else. In what alternate universe is the idea that “you can vote for something that doesn’t affect you but does affect other people” sound reasonable, decent or fair?
Palisade taxpayers are paying the bills for the preparation and construction of a business center for Community Hospital. How does this happen? Can other businesses get their friends on the board of trustees and have the taxpayers pay for all the prep work and make sure there are no other competing bids for the services the business will profit from?
“Police laud actions of man who killed attacker in Indiana” is the headline today. A few months ago, the police shot and killed the man who stopped the attack in Centennial Mall. So, which is it going to be? Is an armed citizenry going to save us from ourselves, or are the armed citizens going to place themselves at risk if they act?
We’ve recently witnessed further attacks and veiled threats to so called “RINOs” in the Republican Party from Trump supporters — including statements from Lauren Boebert. As a free and democratic society, we should be much more concerned about the “PINOs” — Patriots in Name Only. These individuals, given what we now know about Jan. 6, place the interests of one man and his ideology above those of our democracy and Constitution. Sad.
Lauren Boebert’s slogan on all of her signs says “Freedom,” but to whom does this word apply to? Not her constituents. Her winning message is the Second Amendment should never be impeded on because “freedom.” Yet today, she voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. Because a marriage between a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and a white person or a marriage between two people of the same sex somehow affects her marriage? Why does “Freedom” only apply to some of her constituents? Don’t mind that Gallup polls say 70% of all Americans (and 55% of Republicans) agree that same sex marriage should be legal. CD-3 knows she is known for being a loud mouth, but CD-3 needs to know her votes do not align with her constituents. If she is not representing the majority of her constituents, why should she be reelected? Freedom does not only apply to those who voted for you — it applies to everyone you serve.
Good grief! Tina Peters’ face on the front page every day. She doesn’t deserve all the attention. If nothing else, please bury her story on the back page.
Tina Peters you lost, get over it. As Shirley MacLaine said in the movie Steel Magnolias, “You are a boil on the butt of humanity.”
The Sentinel needs to start a humor section and devote it to clerk Tina Peters. She has become a total joke, and we need to stop taking her seriously.
America deserves better. The Biden administration and Democrat policies have failed terribly. Record-high gasoline prices, rising food prices and rising murder and crime rates are affecting every American. The borders are open and insecure (with no tests for COVID-19 or criminal records). Meanwhile, people in the country illegally are being given free cell phones and flown around America for free. Schools teach seven-year-old children that they are guilty of white privilege and ask third graders to discuss sexual orientation. The ruling class seems to care less about the suffering of the average American. We deserve better. We need a change starting this November.
AfterRoe v Wade was overturned, it seems like it’s been nothing but confusion, threats and fear. Harsh laws with no exceptions. Where is our compassion for young girls and woman going through these agonizing decisions?
Every American should be enraged by what happened to the Capitol and democracy on Jan. 6. But there are those in high offices such as Congress who call it “just a tourist tour,” “a protest,” “ a walk in the park” or other nonsense words. If these doubters are real Americans they would in unison condemn all those actions instead of staying silent or saying it was nothing instead of trying to protect their reelections.