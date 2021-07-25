The essence of our current political discord: Get stopped by law enforcement and it’s a “thank-you-for-your -service “moment. Get flagged by your doctor on a medical warning and it’s “I-demand-a- second-opinion” reflex.
Please, police, get these vehicles with tires outside of fender wells off the roads. They throw up everything on the street right on the vehicle following them. They ruined my front end going through the chip and seal. They are not in compliance.
City Council members and Mesa County commissioners: Please review the city and county junk ordinances. This town and county is full of violations. It is shameful how much junk is allowed to be on properties. It gives a really poor impression of our valley just driving through on Interstate 70. The properties on the west side of 24 Road from 1-70 to Patterson are loaded with junk and trash. All we need to do is enforce the ordinances in place and get this county cleaned up.
All I have to say this pretty Sunday morning Grand Valley day is, please get vaccinated.
We’ve lived in Grand Junction on and off for 15 years. Last year, due to the pandemic, we decided to make this our only home and voted here. To register to vote, we downloaded and signed a form, verified our identity with our out-of-state driver’s licenses, mailed it in, were registered, received ballots in the mail, and voted. To obtain Colorado driver’s licenses, we had to do it in person, provide a U.S. passport, Social Security card, multiple documents proving we live in Colorado, and had our photo and a fingerprint taken. Is there a problem here?
Why is it that some people who resist the vaccine as being new and experimental will lather up and run down to the car dealership to purchase a totally new and untested model of some make that eventually gets a lemon rating?
I find it laughable that Rep. Boebert speaks to anybody’s criminal history! Her behavior and criminal record show an utter disregard for the law she has been elected to “support and defend.”
Why does the city not report the amount of taxes collected from the internet? Just wondering. Would be a good marker to see how much business is going out of the valley.
We have already lost 600,000 souls to COVID-19 in this country. Now we are having another uptick in cases and deaths. It is not out of the question that we will have at least another 100,000 deaths. More than 90% of the current deaths are people who have not been vaccinated. If conservatives keep refusing the vaccine, those deaths will be nearly all conservatives. That is not a very good strategy for the 2022 election!
There are still people in western Colorado who believe reading a good newspaper can seriously damage your ignorance.
We’ve begged, bribed and appealed to their sense of community with no change of behavior. Let’s all stop worrying about anti-vaxxers and wait for the demographic to change.
I was watching the British Open golf tournament where the notorious deep bunkers are called potholes. Hey, isn’t that trademark infringement competing with the talents of our Grand Junction Public Works Department?
I applaud Fred Brown’s post to the GJ Sentinel on 7/15/2021 concerning his granddaughter. Area hospitals are flooded with COVID patients that haven’t been vaccinated. Hospital beds are at 97% capacity due to an outbreak of anti-vax people. Mr. Brown’s granddaughter needs medical help to live, and people that refuse COVID shots are making it impossible for her to receive the care she requires. They are unnecessarily occupying hospital beds. My brother is in a similar situation. For the love of God, get a mildly irritating needle prick on your shoulder. The worst that can happen is you survive.