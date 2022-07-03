What should be a day of celebration (July 4) has become a moment of worry. From year to year, the citizens have seen their freedoms swallowed up by non-elected officials making rules to weaken the independence of the United States.
About the memorial I have set up for my son on the 29 Road bridge: Mind your own business. Iif it bothers you that much, go around. As for the cross, it’s small and it’s not in the way. Put yourself in my shoes. Losing your child is the most painful thing there is. You never let go and trying to move on is unbearable. You don’t know how it is until you have been there. I put flowers on the fence and didn’t think the cross would be harmful. People should mind their own and let others be.
To the family who lost someone on the 29 Road bridge: Keep doing what you’re doing. It’s nice to see people who care about their loved ones. The heart shape with the flowers was a good idea!
This country will never come back to sanity until we have term limits in the U.S. Congress and stop executive orders for anything other than a shooting war. Executive orders are close to being governed by a king, not a Congress that we the people elected to do the governing. Old cronies that have made a life of living off being a congressional political asset to the party in power need to go, as they only vote to keep their seats in Congress.
So sad that Tina Peters couldn’t just have conceded to Jena Griswold instead of calling her a felon. That’s like the pot calling the kettle black. Go marry the “Pillow Man” and ride off into the sunset. Money shouldn’t be a problem. It seems he has deep pockets.
Based on the primary results, Tina Peters should have extra time to mount her defense against the multiple charges she is facing from the local District Attorney’s Office, the State Attorney General and the Secretary of State’s Office. Then again, she may be busy if the federal government decides to file charges based on the actions taken by Peters involving a federal election. She received national attention from the media for her antics, so why not from our national regulators?
The results are in. Since Tina Peters is out of the race, you can bet The Daily Sentinel’s attack dog reporter will now concentrate on negative reporting regarding Lauren Boebert and little or nothing negative about her opponent. Also don’t expect to read anything derogatory about Sen. Michael Bennet between now and the election. If you want his opinions or stances on issues, you have to call Chuck Schumer!
Our “right to choose” or “freedom of choice” is from the Lord, not the government. That being said, now that the decision on Roe v. Wade has been made, if couples who “choose” not to have a child would begin to wisely “choose” and use the numerous birth control options that have been so readily available for decades, abortion — the killing of an unborn child — would not need to be a consideration or the “choice.”
There was a very well-written letter to the editor last week, pointing out an Old Testament Bible verse (Numbers 5:11-31) that seems to indicate that God ordered women suspected of adultery to drink holy water mixed with a bit of dust. If the women was innocent, God would not cause a miscarriage, but if she was guilty, she would miscarry. The letter to the editor also pointed out that there is no mention in the New Testament of Jesus directly addressing the issue of abortion. I think that the reason Christians generally are pro-life and believe in the sanctity of pre-born life, is due to an awakening (the Holy Spirit) received upon accepting Christ Jesus and what he did for us. Some Bible verses that seem to point to the sanctity of life are; John 8:5, Luke 1:39-44, Psalm 139:13-16. There are others.
I have a solution for those that are anti-abortion. For every one who is, the federal or state governments should require that each one adopt a child. That will take care of the many children who will end up in foster homes or adoption centers.
Anyone know where I can purchase a large white bonnet and crimson robe? Looks like the fictional TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is about to become a reality show. The Supreme Court of the United States, the operative word here is supreme, is step by plotting step eroding the rights of all Americans and making a mockery of our Constitution.
We should all be embarrassed and disturbed by the antics of our former “Toddler in Chief” who threw plates of food against the wall, pulled tablecloths off the table spewing the contents onto the floor and frequently engaged in other temper tantrum episodes. It is truly frightening to think that this man had access to nuclear weapons.