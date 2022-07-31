Please remember when you go to a campground to be kind to your camp hosts. They are not your maids. They are hardworking people. They don’t make the rules, they just ask you to follow them. Be honest, be considerate and clean up after yourselves.
With all the negative things happening around the world, I want to give a shout out to McAlister’s Deli for continuing their Free Tea Day on July 21. Sure, I can afford to buy their tea (and do a lot!), but it sure tastes sweeter when it’s free! Thank you, McAlister’s, for giving me a smile and a simple joy on July 21! P.S. You have an awesome staff too.
I’d like to thank all the wonderful essential workers who have always been cheerful and helpful while doing their jobs. The companies who employ them should reward them more because they are the reason we use your business. I’m ashamed when I see customers treating workers with anger and violence. We’ve all seen it. And we should call such behavior out. It’s not acceptable. It would be nice if we treated them and each other with civility and kindness. And wouldn’t it be nice if our politicians modeled kind behavior? Remember our children are watching and learning. So, if your burger is taking a bit longer or they’re out of ice cream, take a deep breath, smile and act not just civilized but kind. Smiles and kindness multiply and spread.
Is anyone really surprised what’s happening in sports with referees leaving en masse? Out-of-control parents screaming and threatening officials have been escalating over the years and teams are struggling to find replacements. What does this say to the youth when parents overreact? This unfortunately is a microcosm of America in general.
I ride in the desert north of Fruita and Grand Junction nearly every week. The piles of trash and especially junk tires have increased constantly. Maybe Mesa County and the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita should get together and come up with a plan to accept tires at the Mesa County Landfill for free one day a month for three months. Help stop pollution instead of encouraging illegal dumping due to the high cost to dispose of tires at the dump. Large electronics like TVs are another problem area, partially caused by the cost of disposal at the landfill.
Here we go again, condos in the Crawford area, apartments downtown, recreation center at Matchett Park. The bust must be right around the corner.
I just saw on the news about clearing debris around your home. We do this every year, but what needs to be done now is up to Xcel energy. More times than not, when a new pole is installed, the old is left. It is dry and ripe for kindling. Perfect example is our old pole they didn’t take out that was in a fire in the 1980s. Crisp it is! We asked for them to remove it, but they said no and attached the new to the old. Just saying … please come up Country Club Park Road and take a look.
Would anyone care to explain why for the past two weeks or longer gas prices in Montrose have been an average of 30 cents a gallon cheaper than here in happy valley and why we are also nearly 40 cents a gallon above the national average reported on July 25 of $4.36/gallon?
Come on city, quit spending money on turf, Riverside. Patterson Road is full of chuck holes, uneven and at 28 Road and Patterson, there is a dip so deep you could lose control of your vehicle.
To the letter writer who asked why Dems are afraid of Lauren Boebert, Republicans are, too. She’s an extremist full of hate who is holding our region hostage by not passing anything or finding solutions. Glenwood Canyon closed last Sunday. She’s offered no help or brought in funding. Think gas is bad now? Keep Glenwood shut and let’s find out. The level of hate from this woman’s mouth is causing others to judge and condemn others who don’t believe like her.
Tina Peters is costing tax payers in excess of $1.3 million, yet is still receiving her full annual salary — more than $90,000. However, she is legally precluded from doing half her job serving as Mesa County’s top election official. Her ability to perform the other half of her job has been severely compromised by her political campaigning and her ongoing legal problems. Because she is an elected official, the County Commissioners can’t fire her, but why can’t they sue her for unjust enrichment? How about it, commissioners?
I have become increasingly concerned about our country’s lack of decency. Over the weekend, Republican representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who has been investigated for sex trafficking of a minor, sent a message to abortion protesters that they are so unattractive that no one would want to have sex with them anyway. Why is the Republican party not expressing outrage at this and not demanding Gaetz’ resignation? What kind of a country do we live in?