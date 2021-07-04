Kudos to Central High School for biting the bullet and moving on to a new mascot representation. It’s not how respectful you were thinking you were, but how it is received that matters, and local native indigenous peoples were not amused by the Tawasi. As a Warrior who attended during the era of the cartoon character Tawasi I am proud to say I am still a Warrior.
As a veteran of the United States military, it saddens me to see the United States flag desecrated by false patriots who use the flag as a prop instead of revering it as a symbol of freedom and democracy. When I see a torn and tattered flag on a pick-up, or the many I see hanging in the darkness, or I see the flag of the Confederacy displayed next to Old Glory, it tells me that person really does not understand what it means to be a patriotic American, they only know their twisted version of it. Please stop desecrating the flag. It should not be used as a political prop.
For years, one particular company had about the cheapest gas in the area and I used that company almost exclusively. That company now consistently has the highest prices for its gas. Guess where I no longer get my gas?
Property values in Mesa County increased this year, but the county’s assessments have jumped even higher. The Realtors whom I have consulted don’t suggest listing my property for anything close to what the county says it is worth. There is no way to realistically determine the value of any property without assessing its condition, but a house that is over 100 years old, and shows no permits issued for renovations, is not gaining value as fast as the market would suggest. Homeowners cannot protect themselves from arbitrary and inflated assessments, but I am going to be voting against any property tax increases for any purpose to protest against mine.
All of us agree with your right to exercise your free speech and vent against the vaccine demand. Further, all of us agree that the your consequences to vent will put you on a ventilator. Don’t forget to tip your medical staff and hearse driver, in advance.
Please to everyone who uses a food delivery service like “door dash,” the drivers use their own vehicle and depend on and appreciate a tip. They buy their own gas, use their time and most likely need that extra cash to get by. If you can afford the food then be kind enough to tip.