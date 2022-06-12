A heartfelt thanks to the really nice gentleman named Larry and his two very friendly Rottweilers for giving me a ride the last half-mile of my walk home along 24½ Road on Wednesday. I was carrying a heavy load (19 pounds) of groceries in a backpack and a grocery tote, as I am temporarily unable to drive. I’m a 75-year-old woman, and you warmed my heart and lightened my spirit with your kindness and generosity. I wish you all the best. One never knows when pure goodness will drop into one’s life.
It would be great if all the businesses, government offices and everyone else who flies the flag would take down their old, ragged ones and put up a new one for Flag Day, June 14.
Thank you to all of the JUCO volunteers who worked tirelessly to put on the tournament, the Challenger game and the skills tournament, which my young son loved. Our community is better off because of your efforts.
I passed a vehicle parked at our local bookstore the other day with a bumper sticker that said “Carry Like It’s 1776.” I totally agree with that statement. I believe all current weapons should be turned over and destroyed and replaced with working replicas of the muskets used by military and militias of that time period. This would be free to the owners, of course, and paid through taxes by all of us, otherwise it would not be done. I think we all could relax a little if we knew normal people and the crazies were all packing muskets.
I’m 70 years old, and if people had told me even 20 years ago that we would be in this mess with gun violence, I wouldn’t have believed them. I had thought we were a country where people would be so appalled by gun deaths that they would gladly give up assault rifles and readily agree to gun safety measures that would save lives. However, that has not been the case, and I will never view mankind as I did previously.
The character of a nation is determined by how it provides for and keeps its kids safe. Based on this criteria, our country is severely lacking in character. We let harm come to our children. Also look at the example we set for our kids with “Let’s go Brandon.” In last night’s NBA final’s game, fans chanted “F... you Draymond” in reference to Warrior’s player Draymond Green .Do we have no decency left?
We have gun laws, and I don’t believe more gun laws is the answer. Raise the age to 21 to purchase a gun in all states? Maybe, start by banning video games that depict senseless killing? Teach our kids it is OK to get their feelings hurt, and violence is not the answer. Watch for signs of bullying. Are these going to stop the killing? Maybe not, but if it stops one mass shooting, it is worth trying. In most cases, the killers have one thing in common: revenge for past “hurts.” Movies and video games show violence as an answer. Maybe, in a world where we have to have two incomes to be above poverty level, we should still make time to be with our kids. Do I have the answers? No! More guns laws is not really the answer. Respect for each other and human lives is a start. It is OK to have a different opinion than yours.
I heard that there is a law enforcement metric for “Active Shooter” situations — one casualty every 30 seconds, one fatality every minute until the shooter is neutralized. What’s the average “response time” in your jurisdiction?
I’ve been a hunter and target shooter all my life and don’t own an assault rifle, will never own an assault rifle and think damn little of anyone who does own an assault rifle.
I want to advise the City Council to not saturate any area of Grand Junction with low-income housing. It has unintended effects on the neighborhoods, such as other new housing, businesses and schools. I understand some areas have cheaper property costs, but think of the unintended consequences.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it certainly was built quicker than the 24 and G roads bridge.
A speed limit of 20 mph is posted on 30¾ Road from D½ to E Road. The section from D½ Road north to Gunnison is in continuous use by pedestrians, dog walkers and bicycle riders of various ages. Constant speed violations range from 10 mph to 70 mph. Two days of speeding tickets would cover the pay of a law enforcement officer for six months.
Tina Peters is the only elected official to ever willfully refuse to count hundreds of legitimately cast ballots in Mesa County, specifically 574 of them from the 2019 election discovered in 2020. Peters then declared that those people’s ballots wouldn’t have mattered anyway. Now she’s raking in money by portraying herself as a martyr and champion for “election integrity,” and people are actually swallowing it.